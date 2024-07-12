Septic system grant eligibility explored: Shelter Island Town Board members, public offer advice

Flowers grow alongside a state-of-the-art nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property.(Courtesy Photo)

Until Tuesday, discussion about the possibility of a law requiring installation of an Innovative/Alternative (I/A) septic system when a property is transferred to a buyer who is not a family relation of the seller, remained a subject blocked from public discussion until a public hearing was scheduled.

But Tuesday, it wasn’t the proposed legislation that was on the Town Board’s work session agenda. Rather, it was Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams’ desire to try, as she said, to “mitigate the hurt” imposed on property owners if financial assistance wasn’t provided using Water Quality Improvement money to offset costs of installing the state-of-the art septic system.

The funding revolves around a question of whether people who are mandated to replace systems should be able to receive Town grants, which have been seen as an incentive to get more I/A systems installed.

When I/A systems were initially discussed on the Island, and WQI money from the real estate transfer tax paid by those buying Island property became a reality in 2016, the average cost of an I/A system was about $20,000.

Now the cost ranges between $30,000 and $35,000, and could be more if the mandate includes installing a new well if an existing well fails to meet separation distances between it and the new septic system.

That’s a heavy burden for many, with several residents saying they would like to have an I/A system installed, but don’t have the funds to consider it.

WQI Chairman James Eklund said he would favor grants for I/A systems to those whose septic systems have failed. He could get behind an effort to provide grants, he said, if the proposed legislation on mandating I/A systems upon transfer of a property to a new owner passes or in response to any mandates Suffolk County might impose on property owners.

Councilman Benjamin Dyett said he would favor grants if the town mandates I/A systems upon transfer of property ownership.

At the same time, Mr. Eklund advised the Town Board that whatever the decision, it won’t solve the water issues on the Island.

Councilman Albert Dickson, who has been an strong advocate of getting more I/A systems installed, had his doubts. He said he’s inclined to resist grants to anyone mandated to install the upgraded system in order to use the money as an incentive to others. He acknowledged his position on the subject is unpopular, saying, “I wrestle with this. I won’t say no. Let me think about it.”

Ms. Brach-Williams suggested using criteria such as funding those who qualify for STAR tax exemptions, which are available on the primary residence of homeowners whose incomes are under $500,000.

Resident Jan Sudol suggested imposing the requirement for installation of I/A systems upon transfer of properties with no exceptions.

Gordon Gooding suggested an alternative to grants, using loans to those willing to install the systems, with money to be repaid over a 20-year period.

WAC forum on water initiatives

(Courtesy Image)

The Water Advisory Committee will host a discussion on local community water initiatives under the tent at the Shelter Island Library on Thursday, July 18 at 5 p.m. Under discussion will be what community groups have been doing to understand and improve local water quality.