An ace at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill, July 15, 2024

(Credit: Tim Frazier)

Just days after a new course record was set at the Shelter Island Country Club, John Ehlers of the North Fork recorded a hole-in-one on the 6th hole, playing just over 180 yards during a fun round on July 10, 2024.

John is seen above at the 6th flag with the scoring ball.

Striking his 8 iron, John took advantage of the lull in the winds to ace the blind shot.

Witnesses included his buddy Tim Frazier of National Golf Links of America, SICC Board member Rick Stiek, and local golfer Pete O’Connell.