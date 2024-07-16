Shelter Island Bucks continue their league-leading play: Team bounces back in doubleheader at home

Like a walk in the park. Shelter Island Buck J.D. Stemhagen scoring standing up in the Bucks victory over the South Shore Clippers during the second game of a doubleheader at Fiske Field Sunday, July 14. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

The Shelter Island Bucks continue their quest to be champions of the Hamptons Collegiate League, sporting an 18-11 record to lead the league as of the Reporter’s press time this week.

The team has shown resilience and spirit all season long, with the latest comeback at home on Sunday, July 14. The Bucks split a doubleheader at Fiske Field against the South Shore Clippers, losing the opener 4-1 and winning the nightcap 6-5.

For game one, the Clippers put right hander Myles Scarry (SUNY Purchase) on the mound against Bucks righty Jack Lincoln (Bradley).

The Clippers came out swinging, with a single from Trey McGowan (SUNY Oswego) and a double from Joe Sanguedolce (St. Joseph’s). Two fly balls allowed McGowan and Sanguedolce to score for the Clippers. After a routine fly-ball out from the Bucks offense, John Gannon (St. Lawrence) crushed a ball over the left field fence, for a home run. The Bucks ended the inning, trailing by a run.

Both teams couldn’t score in the second, third, and fourth innings. In the top of the fifth, Clipper Joe Sanguedolce (St. Joseph’s) hit a deep line drive for a triple, followed by James Myler (Bryant) hitting a home run over the right field fence to secure two more runs. In the bottom of the fifth, the Bucks put one baserunner on but were unable to score, and the Clippers led 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, Shelter Island put two baserunners on and the Clippers called in right fielder Anthony Scarabino (Albany) to pitch and close out the game. The Bucks loaded the bases, but a routine grounder to the Clippers infield ended the game with a South Shore Victory, 4-1.

After the game, Coach Vern Hasty expressed his disappointment in the loss, saying, “We woke up late, and were playing in our sleep.”

Bucks infielder Ryan Leclair getting good wood on the ball during Sunday’s doubleheader. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

In game two, righty Jacob Galaz (Suffolk County) pitched for South Shore,and lefty Dimitri Skourides was on the mound for the Bucks, and both pitchers shut out their opponents in the first two innings. In the top of the third, the Clippers offense started to put at-bats together, with five base hits and two walks producing 5 runs. The Bucks were unable to score in the bottom of the third, leaving the score at 5-0.

In the top of the fourth, Shelter Island substituted their pitcher for Joshua Polumbo (St. Lawrence). The Clippers got a runner on base, but were unable to score. The Bucks offense started with singles from Buck Josh Endo (Southwestern) and Buck JD Bogart (Bradley). Sacrifices allowed Endo and Bogart to score, making the score 5-2, with the Clippers still in the lead.

In the fifth, the Bucks generated three base hits, followed by a South Shore error, scoring baserunner John Gannon (St. Lawrence). Then, Buck JD Stemhagen (Manhattan) dodged a tag at home plate to score. Finally, a sacrifice fly allowed AJ Cook (Elms) to cross the plate. The score was tied 5-5 after five innings of play.

In the top of the sixth, two South Shore baserunners got on, but a strikeout and two fly ball outs stranded the runners. In the bottom of the sixth, the Clippers brought in KJ Lavoie (St. Rose) to pitch. After Shelter Island put two runners on, Buck JD Stemhagen (Manhattan) drove in Charlie Knighton (Washington) with a sacrifice fly to center. The home team was up 6-5.

In the top of the seventh, Clipper Jake Acker (Wesleyan) hit a line drive but third basemen Ryan Leclair (Stonehill) made a sparkling play, timing his jump perfectly for the out. The Clippers put another ball in play, but a quick throw to first got Shelter Island the second out.

A grounder to Leclair at third secured the win.

After the second game, Coach Vern Hasty said, “A split is always better than losing two. Going into the last games of the season, we’re still in first place. We just need to come out and play well.”