Adam Bundy show to open at Chequit: Theme inspired by Island poppies

“Poppy from Sylvester Manor,” the photograph at the heart of the exhibit opening at The Chequit on Saturday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Adam Bundy’s latest photography exhibit at The Chequit will open with a reception on Saturday, July 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Featuring some of his acclaimed photographs of Shelter Island’s natural beauty, the show will be anchored by a photograph of a poppy grown by the farmers of Sylvester Manor in honor of veterans for Memorial Day.

A symbol of remembrance and sacrifice dating back to World War I, the red poppy spoke to Adam, he said, as a veteran himself.

The remaining photographs in the show pick up the colors and textures of the poppy as captured in nautical shots of Shelter Island.