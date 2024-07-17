Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 17, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Alaeddine Anane, Syosset, received a summons on July 8 on North Cartwright Road for speeding, 62 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Andrew Ilijevski, Carlsbad, Calif. was ticketed on July 9 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Thomas Reilly, Harstdale, received a summons on July 9 on North Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Braulio Alvarracin Llivisaca, East Hampton, was ticketed on July 11 on South Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Brian Zimmet, New York City, was ticketed on July 14 on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

Amir Marashi, Brooklyn, was ticketed on July 7 for operating a boat within 100 feet of shore at 15 mph off Jennings Point. Despite being warned of rocks, the operator sustained damage to the boat from hitting rocks.

Shane Martin Haas, West Shokan, N.Y., received a summons on July 9 for having an unregistered vessel in Coecles Harbor.

Robert J. Ruttenberg, Shelter Island, received a summons on July 13 for operating an unregistered motorboat in North Ferry Channel. The vessel had been observed cutting off the ferry, causing the pilot to sound the ferry’s airhorn and put it into reverse. The operator received warnings for cutting off the ferry, having no throwable device, anchor or line.

Maxwell Brown, Lloyd Harbor, was ticketed on July 13 for operating a vessel with insufficient personal flotation devices off Crescent Beach.

Edward J. Stern, New York City, was ticketed on July 14 for operating an unregistered motorboat in Coecles Harbor.

Robert Lindell Belau, Bedford Corners, received a summons on July 14 for having no personal flotation devices for five persons on board in West Neck Harbor.

Shannon Coyne, Shelter Island, was ticketed on July 8 for permitting continuous barking by dogs for a period of 60 minutes.

ACCIDENTS

A bicycle rider, William Ruiz, of Katy, Tex., was struck by a motor vehicle driven by Sarah Inglis of Dorset, Vt. on July 8 when attempting to ride around a parked car on Grand Avenue, whose driver opened the car door into his path. Emergency Medical Services responded and aided the bicyclist.

On July 9, Alex Passariello was driving on South Ferry Road when his vehicle struck a deer. Police dispatched the deer.

On July 11, a vehicle operated by Nathan Riley Jensen of Sudbury, Mass., while attempting to back out of a parking spot on Cedar Avenue, sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by Matthew C. Johnson of Cape Coral, Fla. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On July 14, John Herbert was driving on Midway Road when he realized he had missed his turn. He placed his vehicle in reverse, striking a vehicle driven by Hunter Starzee of Shelter Island that was stopped behind him. Damage to the front vehicle exceeded $1,000.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued 31 parking tickets this week.

OTHER REPORTS

Police responded to a report of a white steel mooring buoy missing from a Cartwright location on July 8. On July 10, a complainant reported someone had hacked into his Chase bank account. Police searched for a vehicle driven by a reportedly intoxicated driver that left South Ferry on July 10 but were unable to locate it. A light was replaced on a Shell Beach buoy in response to a report on July 11. Police investigated a report of suspicious activity in Cartwright on the 12th. A broken car window in the Center investigated that day was determined to have resulted from lawn-mowing equipment.

Responding to a report of an intoxicated male walking in the road in the Center on the 13th, police contacted a relative to escort the person home.

Footsteps in a Menantic attic were investigated on the 13th with negative results. Loud music from a gathering in the Center on the 14th was turned off following a complaint.

The Police Department collaborated with neighboring agencies to provide a safety zone for the fireworks barge on July 13. A Hay Beach complainant reported on that date finding clothes in her closet that did not belong to her. Loud music reported in West Neck on the 14th was lowered. Fireworks were confiscated in South Ferry Hills on the 14th.

On July 14, a harbormaster spoke to the owners of seven vessels moored in West Neck Harbor; all complied with direction to move to designated anchorage.

Police also performed court duty; opened a locked vehicle with keys inside; performed a lift assist; conducted ferry traffic duty; conducted a well-being check; submitted an evidence report to the state; and assisted a driver whose vehicle had run out of fuel.

ALARMS

On July 8, a Center smoke alarm was found to be falsely activated when police and the Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) responded.

False residential alarms occurred on July 9 in the Center and Hay Beach. Also, on July 10, in the Center, a false alarm was confirmed, as was one on Ram Island on July 11.

Police responded to a propane leak July 11; SIFD contacted Piccozzi’s for repair. Fire alarms were set off in the Center and Shorewood on the 12th by cooking, SIFD confirmed. On the 13th, a gas alarm in West Neck was found by SIFD to be false. A fire alarm in Shorewood on the 14th was determined by SIFD to be false. A smoke alarm on Ram Island on the 14th was found to be false.

ANIMALS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) brought a quail injured by a pet cat to a wildlife rehabilitator on July 8. That day police responded to a report of barking dogs over several hours in Hay Beach. The dogs were placed in the residence and a message left for the owner. A deer was dispatched on July 9 after a minor collision.

That date the ACO attempted to locate the owner of a stray cat found in Silver Beach. The ACO advised individuals who had left a dog in a car at a Center location that it was too hot for the dog to be in the car with only one window slightly ajar. On July 9, a turtle hit by a car on Ram Island was taken by the ACO to a vet for euthanasia.

On July 9, in Hay Beach a dog bit a person; it was up to date on vaccines. The owner was advised to quarantine the dog for 10 days. The ACO notified the Suffolk County Health Department.

On July 10, in the Center, a fawn was found in a pool; when it was observed in distress after getting out, the deer was dispatched. The ACO searched unsuccessfully for a dog at large in the Center that day. The ACO was unable to locate a sick raccoon reported in Silver Beach that day. On July 11, the ACO transported an injured box turtle from HiLo to a vet. The ACO was unable to locate a raccoon reported to have mange in Silver Beach that day on the 13th. The ACO attempted to locate the owner of a black and white cat found dead at the Menantic Recycling Center.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to and transported patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital on July 8, 10, 11, 13 , 14. EMS transported patients on July 12 and 13 to Southampton Hospital.