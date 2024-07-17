Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Kathleen Rendeiro

Kathleen Rendeiro, a longtime Shelter Island resident, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2024. She was 76 years old.

Kathleen was born on Sept. 1, 1947, in Manhattan to Margaret (née Lovette) and John McCarthy. She was one of six children.

On June 3, 1967, she married the love of her life Paul Rendeiro in Rosedale, Queens. Together they had two children. In her professional career, Kathleen worked the Cafeteria Services at the Shelter Island Public School.

Predeceased by her son Paul John “PJ” Rendeiro; parents Margaret and John; and brother John McCarthy; Kathleen is survived by her husband Paul; son Mark Rendeiro of Charleston, S.C.; grandson Jonathan Rendeiro; and siblings Kevin McCarthy of Queens, Michael McCarthy of Queens, Peggy Ann White of Queens, and Jean Ann McCarthy of Queens.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church on Shelter Island, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Cemetery.