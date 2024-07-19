Expect delay in Perlman site plan hearing

Itzhak and Toby Perlman returned to the Shelter Island campus March 23 to greet supporters of the Perlman Music Program and to outline plans for changes to the site that will upgrade buildings, some of which are 100 years old and sorely in need of replacement. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The Town Board Monday night set an Aug. 5 date for a public hearing on the site plan for renovations of the Perlman Music Program, but doesn’t expect that hearing to be more than a motion to open the hearing and close it immediately.

That’s not because of any fault with plans that officials at Perlman have for changes to the campus overlooking Crescent Beach. Rather, it’s procedural steps that need to occur before a public hearing can be held.

The Zoning Board of Appeals is still awaiting information before it\can make a decision on a use variance necessary for work to proceed.

The steps required of the Town Board before a public hearing on the site plan can occur include an initial review of the plan and filing with the Suffolk County Planning Commission, which would render an opinion on the plan, or could decide the issue is a matter for local determination.

Another step is the requirement for an environmental study of the plans under the New York State Environmental Quality Review Act |(SEQRA).

Only if those steps are completed can the Town Board move forward with a public hearing, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said. Without them, the public hearing will have to be adjourned to a later date.

The Board was able to approve several other pieces of legislation already subject to previous public hearings.

A law requiring rights of way outside businesses to maintain a 3-foot path measured from the roadside edge so pedestrians, bicyclists and vehicular traffic can pass safely, was approved unanimously. Titled the “Rights of Way Law,” the purpose is to protect the health, safety and welfare of pedestrians to walk without obstructions, such as tables and chairs on sidewalks or displays of products.

The new law allows the Town to have obstructions removed if a property owner fails to comply.

Another unanimous vote amended a local law dealing with filming, increasing the deadline for filing applications to film from 14 days to 30 days. Two weeks has been deemed insufficient time for the Town Clerk and other officials to review such applications.

Another law amended deals with vehicles and traffic. The change was requested by Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manager Stella Lagudis. Ms. Lagudis said during the summer season from May 15 through September

15, increased population calls for changing parking on Chequit Avenue, with no parking on the north side of the street. The purpose is to protect pedestrians from an accident. A second change is to establish a crosswalk across Clinton Avenue to protect pedestrians going to the Shelter Island Yacht Club. It too was approved unanimously.

In other actions Monday night,

the Town Board:

• Approved a resolution enabling the filing of an application to the New York State Water Quality Improvement Project for a grant of $260,000 toward the cost of $325,000 for a pilot project remedying contaminants at Fresh Pond.

The resolution obligates the Town to pay the remaining $65,000 of the cost if the grant is approved.

• Approved filing a grant application to the New York State Climate Smart Communities program to partially fund the purchase of a “high water vehicle” that would reach areas of the Island that are cut off due to flooding during major storms. The Town has identified $46,500 of its money to share in the cost of the purchase.

• Authorized a contract with Nathan Corwin Land Surveyors for surveys of two sites identified for

eventual affordable housing. The sites are at 16 Manwaring and 69 North Ferry roads.

• Re-appointed several members of Town committees, including Dr. Joshua Potter to the Deer & Tick

Committee; Debbie Brewer to the Recreation Committee; William Johnston III to the Zoning Board of Appeals; and Gerry Siller and Angela Corbett as on-call drivers for the Senior Center.