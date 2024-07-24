Daily Update: Island volleyball team earns national honors

A quick team huddle in between points, the Varsity Volleyball Team shines athletically and academically.

Here are the headlines for July 24, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island volleyball team earns national honors

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Frost to replace Hegemiller as Riverhead Police Chief

Popular pizzeria Caruso’s celebrates milestone

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Police raise alarm amid surge in local cyber scams

First quail released in Suffolk County to combat ticks

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: August rental redux!

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Fluke tacos, Isla Mujeres style

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

