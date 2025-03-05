Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Herbert B. Sherman Jr.

Herbert B. Sherman Jr. was born on Jan. 3, 1936, to parents Melva Jones and Herbert B. Sherman Sr.

The winter of 1936 was one of extreme cold temperatures. His mother had to be taken across the frozen bay on a sled to reach Eastern Long Island Hospital for his birth.

Herb recalled a happy childhood on Shelter Island, with much outdoor play with his brother Huson (Hoot), and close friends in the neighborhood. Horses occupied many backyards in those days, and Herb and Hoot enjoyed riding freely around the Island with friends.

The brothers helped their father run a riding stable at Stearns Point Road in the summers. A frequent guest was Mary Travers, and also Herb’s future wife Judy, as a girl.

The 1950’s brought the scare of polio, and Herb contracted the disease and spent most of the year recovering at St. Charles, with resulting weakness in his right leg. Never letting that get in his way, in high school he played baseball and basketball, and played trombone in the marching band. After graduation from SIHS in 1954, he attended Fort Schuyler and Wagner College, then joined the Air Force for four years of service.

Returning home, he worked at a number of heavy equipment jobs, served as a town constable, scalloped when they were plentiful, and finally landed a job at North Ferry Company, his first assignment on the vessel Islander, retiring in 2015 on the vessel Menantic.

Herb took a short hiatus during those years to work on the tugs and barges out of New York City and the Great Lakes. Herb never wanted to live anywhere but Shelter Island. He loved his community and its people. He was a member of the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and played with the bell choir. He was an Eagle Scout, involved in the scouting program, and coached Little League when his son Brian was a player. He loved playing in the old timers games every year, to support the young teams.

Herb was a dedicated volunteer fireman for over 55 years, having served as chief and safety officer. He was a passionate reader, loved to dance and loved polka music.

Herb and his wife Judy loved to travel with their camper, roaming from New York to California, Key West to the Arctic Circle. They flew in a hot air balloon, skied numerous mountains, enjoyed ice boating on Coecles Harbor, walked on icebergs, ran the Colorado Rapids, muled out of the Grand Canyon, ran a zip-line, segwayed off-road, and spent seven days on horseback herding 150 head of cattle from Billings, Mont., to Lovell, Wyo. Very special exciting years.

Herb is survived by his wife of 62 years Judith (nee Schaible), his brother Huson (Joanne), his four children: Carla Fernandes (Tim), Michelle Congdon (Ray), Brian Sherman (Gina), Rebecca Clark (Donald); 11 grandchildren: Moxie Mehegan (Dan), Seth Fernandes (Heather), Jessica Beaver (Troy), Christopher Clark (Marissa), Cody Clark, Taylor Wilmot (Josh), Wesley Congdon, Isabella Sherman, Ralph Congdon, Wheeler Clark, Harper Congdon; and seven great-grandchildren: Isabelle, Massey, Liam, Benjamin, Alexander, Lucy, and Aspen. As well as nieces and nephews: Scott, Matt, Savannah, and Wil.

Herb passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, Feb. 25, with his wife by his side. He will be sorely missed by his family and community of friends. He leaves special memories with us all.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 8 at 11 a.m. at Shelter Island Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Stephen Adkison presiding. Interment with U.S. Air Force Honors will follow at Emily French Cemetery on the Island.