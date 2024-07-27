Library tennis tournament returns

Tennis anyone? The Shelter Island Library annual tennis tournament is poised to return

magine Michael Jordan forced to rebound on grass or Gretzy making a slapshot on clay — surface matters and, in tennis, it’s what distinguishes Wimbledon from Roland Garros, Queens from Queensland. Only a very few tennis legends have found a way to excel on every surface and win the Grand Slam. This year, if you sign up to play in the 2024 Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament on Aug. 10, you’ll get the chance to test your mettle on the newly refurbished Har-Tru courts at the Racquet Club on Menantic Road.

Islander Seth Harris, who recently became President of the club and spearheaded its spruce-up, gladly offered event co-chairs Chuck and Linda Kraus the use of the courts for the library fundraiser. “We are very excited about the change in venue,” said Terry Lucas, Director of the Shelter Island Public Library. “I know our regular participants and new players will have a great experience.”

Moussa Dramé and his Tennis Academy coaches have plans to utilize all seven courts in organizing a swift-paced Round Robin with men’s, women’s and mixed doubles matches. All skill levels are welcome, so please don’t be shy. That said, this annual event consistently delivers high quality tennis for players and spectators alike. Many folks look forward to competing year after year, a fact well-documented in the fun event group photos. Winning teams in each category receive special prizes along with bragging rights. Having contributed to the library, everyone goes home a hero!

The tournament begins at 8 a.m. with a hearty breakfast from Stars Cafe and at mid-day the 1901 Grill will provide a delicious array of sandwiches for lunch. Unlimited free bottled water and Gatorade will be available all day. And although the new surface may be easier on the body, Bonheur Supreme Beach Massage will be returning to address whatever aches and pains may arise. Each player will also receive as a memento a specially designed 2024 Dri-Fit t-shirt, compliments of the Walter Richards Family.

There are many ways to participate and show your support for the library. Player entries are on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register on the Shelter Island Library website, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org, by Thursday, Aug. 8 at noon. You can enlist a friend to make up your two-person team or request assignment and Moussa will work his magic. Remember, the $250 per team registration fee is entirely tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. All proceeds will go to funding community programs at the Library.

Not quite feeling match-ready? Please consider becoming a sponsor and have your or your business’ name etched in Island history on the commemorative t-shirt. Or simply stop by 39 Menantic Road on Saturday, Aug. 10 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to check out the spectacular setting and take in a bit of the action. Who knows — you just may catch sight of a future Grand Slam champion.