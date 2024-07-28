ELEANOR P. LABROZZI PHOTO Ferry Tales cast performed at the Shelter Island Historical Society last weekend.

Mermaids, madness and, pardon me, historically correct merde, were all part of “A Deck of Ferry Tales,” presented this past weekend by The Shelter Island Historical Society and written in collaboration with Joanne Sherman, but otherwise composed, produced and directed, etc. by Lisa Shaw. The show’s disappeared now like a Buddhist sand painting— and prevailing wisdom holds that there’s no point in writing any kind of review — except I have what’s left of my 800 words to roll the credits:

Steve Adkison — “Pastor Steve” in his real-life role — did a fine job playing “Dr. Currie.” In fact, Steve has a knack for playing all kinds of roles, real or theatrical— e.g.: when he was down with the band, playing drums.

Dan Berner played “Cappy,” the stalwart ferry captain, but it was in his second role, “Guy Gilbert,” that he hit his stride — like when ho-hum Ryan Gosling, became a comedic revelation playing “Ken” in Barbie — terrific.

The lithe, lovely Marie Bishko played “Melvin/Melva.” S/he seemed more than just a cameraperson, frequently popping up with h/h quicksilver energy — and what a dancer!

It’s no surprise that, with his comic timing and repertoire of accents and expressions, Chris Carey, as crewmember “Wheezy,” is consistently fun to watch.

Marianne Carey as both “Elaine” and “Gert” is a born comedian — a riveting combination of “Little Edie” and Thelma Ritter — and wonderful to watch.

It’s impossible for me to liken Janet D’Amato (“Roberta,” “Expectant Mother”) to anyone else, living or dead — she’s just herself: a brilliant natural comedian.