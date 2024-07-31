Daily Update: Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Here are the headlines for July 31, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Paw Print: The World of Peter Waldner

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer returns to court

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Beloved summer tradition is reborn in Greenport basketball tournament

Chef Rosa Ross remembered as a ‘force of energy,’ a supportive mentor

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in August 2024

SOUTHFORKER

For the rest of this summer, look to the cookie

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

