Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 31, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

On July 19, motorist Edward McNally of New York City was driving on North Ferry Road when his car collided with a vehicle driven by Rebecca Mundy of Shelter Island. Damage exceeded $1,000; there were no injuries.

On July 22, bicyclist Kate Stiassni of Shelter Island was struck by the trailer of a truck on Manwaring Road. She was transported to Southampton Hospital with a head and hand injury. Witnesses said the truck’s operator was apparently unaware of the accident.

On July 22, Jack Obrock of Greenport was on the North Ferry line when his car accidentally rolled backward into the car behind his, driven by Hunter Smith of Duxbury, Mass. Mr. Obrock’s car sustained damage, the second car did not.

On the 22nd, a parked vehicle owned by Mark Rogers of Andover, Mass. was struck by a car driven by Isabelle Farcas of Sag Harbor in a parking lot on Menantic Road. Damage exceeded $1,000.

On July 22, a vehicle driven by Janina Langendal of Shelter Island swerved when a deer ran onto Grand Avenue at Summerfield Place, causing her to hit a parked car that was pushed into a third car. Damage to all vehicles exceeded $1,000; there were no injuries.

On July 26, a motorist driving northbound on North Ferry Road reported her car struck a statue of a lion that had apparently fallen off a truck, causing no visible damage or injuries. The officer advised notifying the Police Department to receive an accident report if a mechanic determined there was damage over $1,000.

BAY CONSTABLES

On July 21, a ticket was issued in West Neck for a vessel not having personal flotation devices (PFD) on two children, ages 8 and 10. Another vessel was warned for imprudent speed near the South Ferry. Seven vessels were advised that day to relocate to designated anchorage; boaters’ guides were handed out.

On the 27th, a vessel that cut in front of a South Ferry boat was located in West Neck Harbor and given a warning for unsafe operation. Eight vessels were warned and advised to move to designated anchorage areas that day.

A summons was issued on July 27 to Jasper S. Hadley of Sag Harbor, the operator of a Boston whaler that did not have a boaters safety certificate; warnings were issued to the driver for operating at a high rate of speed within 100 feet of an anchored vessel; registration numbers not visible at 100 feet; and not having a throwable device. On that date, Christopher Hulse of Eastport was ticketed off Crescent Beach for having no validation sticker.

The operator of a vessel in the South Ferry channel on July 28 was stopped for excessive wake and given a warning for excessive speed. Six vessels were relocated to designated anchorage areas that day. A bay constable stayed with a disabled boat off Ram Island on July 28 until Sea Tow arrived.

Peter Cook of Sag Harbor received a summons on the 28th for no PFD for a child under 12.

SUMMONSES

A ticket was issued on July 27 to Richard Brown of Shelter Island for having a dog on Crescent Beach between Memorial Day and Labor Day as prohibited by Town Code. Max Maggard of New Canaan, Conn. was ticketed on July 28 for unlawfully depositing rubbish after he threw a beverage can from a vehicle onto the shoulder of Brander Parkway.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued 55 parking tickets this week.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted radar enforcement in Cartwright on the 24th; distracted driving enforcement in the Center on the 25th; in the Heights on the 26th.

A caller reported on July 23 of being told by a Perlman camp employee to leave a beach when walking below the mean high water mark; police advised the caller to contact them while it’s taking place if it happens again.

On July 24, a Center caller reported two women seen entering her house while she was away, initially thought to be cleaners. The cleaning company said they were not their employees. The caller was advised to contact police when she returned to confirm there was no damage and nothing missing. Police said they would follow up in a few days and assign extra patrols.

A woman reported screaming on a 911 line on July 24 was found to be talking with a relative on a cell phone. She was advised to keep her voice down.

An open door in Silver Beach was investigated on July 25, possibly left unlocked by cleaners. If any damage or missing items, the complainant will contact police.

Drivers of concrete trucks were advised on the 25th to condense parking since they were blocking traffic. On July 26, a caller sought information about filing a complaint regarding the Town Code. The Police Department advised that the matter would be brought to the Town supervisor’s attention.

A food truck was reported speeding in the Center on that day. Police investigated an unknown subject entering a Hay Beach residence during the night of the 27th.

Following a disturbance in the Center on July 28, police advised an intoxicated person who was yelling at employees to leave. The complainant signed a certificate of trespass and the suspect was advised to refrain from entering the property.

In other reports: police performed court duty; attended noise training; mediated a neighbor dispute; assisted with a locked vehicle; performed ferry traffic duty; contacted the Highway Department about downed tree limbs; attended a building inspection; notified PSEG and Optimum about low-hanging wires; conducted a welfare check with a referral to social services; conducted a vehicle identification number verification; conducted fingerprinting; and provided a lift assist.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO ) advised a Hay Beach dog owner to bring the dog inside on July 22. A report of a baby duck on the 22nd proved to be a turkey with its mother nearby. The ACO freed a deer caught in a Center fence that day.

Another deer found injured in Shorewood went too far into the woods to be dispatched. A baby blue jay was taken to a rehabilitator on July 23; the ACO picked up an orphaned baby squirrel that day and will bottle feed it until it can be released.

On the 24th, police dispatched an injured deer at the Recycling Center. The ACO contacted the owner of dogs barking for over an hour in West Neck on July 24; that day a rabbit seen walking in circles and falling was transported from the Center to a rehabilitator. A turkey hit by a car on that date was euthanized.

A dog found on July 25 on Baldwin Road was retrieved and the owner contacted by the ACO after tracing the owner through an ID tag. The ACO retrieved a dog stuck in a fence in Montclair on July 26 and returned it to the owner.

The ACO removed a garter snake from a house on July 27, and patrolled Town beaches for dogs on a regular basis and issued a summons to an owner with a dog on Crescent Beach.

An owner who left two dogs in a vehicle with windows up was advised by the ACO on the 27th that it was too hot. When a Cartwright caller reported a bird unable to fly that day, the ACO placed it on a branch so it could fly away. It was a barn swallow, which are unable to take flight from the ground.

Two Canadian geese, one sick, one injured, were taken to a rehabilitator on the 28th.

ALARMS

Police and the Shelter Island Fire departments responded to a Ram Island smoke alarm July 22; it was determined to be a dirty sensor. An alarm in the Center on the 23rd was false. The Fire Department (SIFD) responded to a smoke alarm in Menantic on the 24th and determined it to be false.

A fire alarm was set off by cooking in the Heights on the 26th; SIFD was notified. Burnt bacon was the cause of a fire alarm in the Center on that day.

An alarm in West Neck on the 27th from cooking was confirmed negative with SIFD.

A West Neck fire alarm on the 28th from cooking was confirmed by SIFD.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded on July 22 and transported three patients to Southampton Hospital in separate incidents.

On July 24, 25, 26, 28, six patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused medical assistance and stated she would self-transport on the 28th. Another patient was transported to Southampton Hospital on that day.