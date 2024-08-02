Daily Update: Shelter Island Scooter Parade is on for tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 3

Scooter riders will be parading and touring the Island. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for August 2, 2024.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Scooter Parade is on for tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 3

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR lax star Kershis earns national MVP honors

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Village takes action after Fifth St. speeding complaints

Remembering Barney Harris: New York’s longest-serving volunteer firefighter

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings for the weekend of Aug. 3

SOUTHFORKER

Feed Your Read! We got the insider Author’s Night picks for August

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

