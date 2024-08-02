Shelter Island Scooter Parade is on for tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 3

Scooter riders will be parading and touring the Island. (Courtesy photo)

A group called the Shelter Island Vesparados is inviting all Vespa, Honda, Genuine, Piaggio, moped and scooter riders to join in its annual parade at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 3.

The meeting spot is the Shelter Island Heights Firehouse; just show up, and from there the parade will tour Shelter Island.

The event is open to all, giving riders a chance to meet other enthusiasts, share tips and have fun together.

The parade is expected to end at approximately 11:30 a.m. at Stars Café (17 Grand Avenue), where the camaraderie will continue over cups of coffee.