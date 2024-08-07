Clean water issue on Shelter Island put on hold: Lack of quorum stalls progress

(Courtesy Image)

Anyone who attended or Zoomed Monday night’s Town Board meeting to comment on a public hearing on a proposal to require installation of an I/A septic system upon transfer of a property to a new owner, was probably disappointed. Septic issues on the agenda fell victim to a four-member board.

Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams was unable to be at the session Monday night and Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen had to recuse herself from any discussion relating to septics because she works for a family-owned company that installs and services septic systems.

That meant only two Board members — Councilmen Albert Dickson and Benjamin Dyett — were short one person to make up a necessary quorum.

In addition, several recommendations by the Water Quality Improvement Committee for grants to property owners planning to install new I/A systems had to be delayed.

All are expected to be on the Aug. 26 regular Town Board agenda.

No reason was stated for Ms. Brach-Williams’ absence other than that something came up at the last minute that prevented her from presiding at the meeting.

Months ago, the four Town Board members had described selecting a fifth independent person to fill the seat, which had been vacated by Ms. Brach-Williams when she was elected supervisor, as a sign of their ability to put politics aside and work together to fill the seat.

After interviews with 11 people who had indicated interest in serving, most with independent status as non-members of any political party, the Town Board announced a deadlock on a decision.

In November, three candidates are on the ballot to fill the seat, but no matter who emerges as a winner, that person won’t assume the seat until Jan. 1, 2025.