In Shelter Island Heights, lighting the night: All are welcome for community event

On Sunday Aug. 11, residents will light their homes and porches for the 3rd Annual Shelter Island Heights Illumination Night.

In the lower Heights will light their lanterns. Enjoy a stroll through the Heights, taking in this unique setting, and visit with your neighbors.

The homes are centered around Union Chapel (built in 1875 and placed on the national register in 1984), the oldest public building on Shelter Island.

The Illumination Night allows residents and visitors to enjoy the designs of the Heights’ historic cottages, with steeply pitched roofs and delicate wood trimming on porches, gables, windows, and doors.