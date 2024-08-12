All aboard the Shelter Island ARTSI tour: Studios to open at the weekend

A map of the ARTSI studios, available at artsi.info.

Bringing back a summer tradition that Islanders have enjoyed over the past 14 years, the community of artists known as ARTSI will open their studios for a free, self-guided tour on Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18.

From noon to 5 p.m., the artists will welcome visitors, be available to discuss their work, accept commissions and sell works in a variety of media.

Sculptors, painters, artists who work in ceramics, wood, prints and more include some well-known to Islanders and some new names. This year, the participating artists are dedicating the tour to the memory of members Janet Culbertson and Mike Zisser who passed away in 2023.

The featured artists are Connie Abate, Sally Jacobs Baker, Tia Bowman, Linda Brienza, Fred Buonocore, Catherine Corry, Kathryn A. Cunningham, Roz Dimon, Laurie Dolphin, Melora Griffis, Kathy Hammond, Megan Hergrueter, Lily Hoffman, Diana Malcolmson, Mary Ann Moy, Carl Norr, Susan Schrott, June Shatken, Jana Sheinker and Peter Waldner.

To view the map of studios, visit artsi.info.