New Trees planted on Shelter Island

A new Kousa dogwood planted in memory of Chris Lewis in the Center by the Friends of Trees. (Courtesy photo)

Last month, Shelter Island Friends of Trees (FoT) planted 11 new roadside trees.

Two Kousa dogwoods — one in honor of Chris Lewis, the other for Arbor Day Chair Carol Russell — were planted at Town Hall and the School.

Three more lindens have been added to the row of lindens on Nostrand Parkway and six maples on Cobbetts Lane have replaced several damaged trees.

The maples are hybrids that can handle Zone 8 conditions, which Shelter Island may become in the future.

FoT thanks Commissioner of Public Works Ken Lewis and employeees Martin Hunt, Mike Mitchell, Aidan Mysliborski and Nick Ryan; Kristian Clark and Phoebe Clark and their White Oak Farm & Gardens crew; Rudy Cruz and his crew; and Peter Vielbig and Sara Gordon for watering the Cobbetts trees.

We also thank FoT members for their contributions, which make our planting program possible.

Tim Purtell is president of Shelter Island Friends of Trees. For information visit sifriendsoftrees.org