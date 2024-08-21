Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 21, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On Aug. 10, Luis Diego Garcia Martinez, 25, of Shelter Island was arrested following an investigation and charged with petit larceny after he was identified as the person taking the property of another at a local business. The defendant was processed at police headquarters where he was released on an appearance ticket directing him to appear at Justice Court at a later date.

On Aug. 14, Timothy W. Schifter, 65, of Sagaponack was arrested following an investigation of a reported domestic incident on a charge of harassment in the 2nd degree. The defendant surrendered to the Shelter Island Police Department, was arraigned in Justice Court and released on his own recognizance and ordered to return on a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

SUMMONSES

Kyle Hahn of New York City was ticketed on Gardiner’s Bay Drive on Aug. 9 for speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone, having a non-supervising front seat occupant on a learner permit and for speed not reasonable and prudent.

BAY CONSTABLES

Louis E. Sheinker of Shelter Island received a summons on Aug. 10 for operating an unregistered motor boat in West Neck Harbor.

Emmet D. MCann of Brooklyn was ticketed on Aug. 11 for use of another’s dock in West Neck Bay without permission.

Jonathan Jay Holtz of Miami, Fla. was given a summons on the 11th for having an unregistered motor boat in a New York port, in the South Ferry Channel.

Joel Doranter of Brooklyn received a summons on Aug. 11 off Bootleggers Beach for having porgies less than the specified size.

A Mashomack complainant on Aug. 10 reported persons coming ashore from anchored vessels to property lawfully posted against beach landings. All marine units were notified of requests for extra patrols.

OTHER REPORTS

Police notified PSEG and Shelter Island Highway Department (SIHD) of a tree blocking a Center road on Aug. 9 and provided traffic control. A large tree branch was removed from a Center road that day and SIHD notified. A similar incident was handled on the 10th. A tree limb that fell on a car in Menantic on Aug. 11 was documented; SIHD was notified. Police notified SIHD of a sink hole at North Silver Beach Road and Peconic Avenue on Aug.11.

Police conducted distracted driving enforcement in West Neck on Aug. 13, issuing two warnings, and in the Center on the 14th. Traffic stops on the 13th resulted in four warnings; stops on the 14th resulted in two warnings.

Police investigated a report of possible drug activity on Aug. 13. A dispute over a vehicle blocking a driveway in West Neck was documented on the 13th. An old wooden dinghy found on the side of Crab Creek on the 13th was removed to the landfill with the help of SIHD.

Police on Aug. 13 assisted Southampton Town Police with a well-being check for a child. Police helped a caller on the 13th search her Silver Beach residence in response to a report an unknown person may have been inside. In response to a domestic incident on Aug. 14, police took an individual into custody and provided transport to Stony Brook Hospital for an evaluation.

Police responded to a vehicle leaking fuel in the North Ferry parking lot on Aug. 14. The owner arrived and was able to stop the leak and remove the vehicle. SIHD responded and took steps to dry the fuel. On that date police were unable to locate a motorcycle reported speeding in Menantic.

Officers also assisted with disabled vehicles; returned found property; conducted a well-being check; responded to two accidental 911 calls; advised a caller of steps to protect bank and credit card accounts in response to a possible computer scam; investigated the use of fraudulent currency; provided three individuals with escorts; directed ferry traffic; and conducted water rescue training with Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) personnel.

ALARMS

A fire alarm at The Pridwin hotel on Aug. 11 was deemed no emergency by SIFD Chief Pelletier. Fire alarms at a Hay Beach residence on the 11th were due to cooking smoke; a fire alarm in Ram Island was caused by shower steam; and an alarm at a West Neck location was accidental. SIFD was on the scene and confirmed all of these. Fire alarms in West Neck and Ram Island on Aug. 13 were confirmed by SIFD as false alarms. An alarm in a Center lobby on the 14th was found by SIFD to be caused by air freshener sprayed in the bathroom/lobby area. An alarm in the Heights that day was caused by burning food.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) removed a bat from a Bootleggers Alley house on Aug. 9; collected a nest that fell from a Heights tree and will care for two robin chicks until they can be safely released; returned two golden retrievers at large to their owner in West Neck.

On the 10th the ACO rescued a rabbit from a Shorewood swimming pool and set it free over a fence, and responded to two calls of dogs at large that were resolved.

A dog found at a South Ferry location on the 11th had a microchip and was returned to its owner. There were two reports of a dog at large in Hay Beach that day, including one of a dog chasing a fawn; the ACO was unable to locate the dog. The ACO was unable to find a sick raccoon reported in Silver Beach on the 12th. A sick turkey chick reported in Long View that day was observed by ACO to be deformed, but healthy. A dog at large in the Center was returned to the owner that day.

On Aug. 13, the ACO evicted a bat from a Menantic house; arranged transport for an injured box turtle from the Heights to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons for care; determined that a catbird brought to headquarters was stunned, not injured; and searched unsuccessfully for a dog reported bothering horses in the Center.

On Aug. 14, the ACO retrieved a baby rabbit in Montclair that wouldn’t move when approached; she will care for it until it’s old enough to be released. The ACO advised the owner of dogs barking on Ram Island of the Town Code that day and also assisted with searches for lost dogs in the Center and Hay Beach until they returned home on their own. After observing three persons walking one very large dog on Wades Beach that day, the ACO issued a verbal warning, but was ignored and the persons kept walking.

Responding to a call about an animal in a garage in the Center, the ACO observed raccoon scat but no animals. The ACO was unable to locate a bat in a Westmoreland residence on the 15th; she was advised by the owner that it was subsequently located and evicted. She was unable to locate an osprey reported in a Heights road and unable to fly. Responding to a call about a squirrel and a dog that had a fight in the Heights, the ACO directed the owner to take the dog to the vet; the squirrel appeared fine. A deer reported stuck in a fence in Cartwright was found to be deceased. SIHD was notified.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to a case on Aug. 9; no transport was required. Two patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital on that date. Eight patients were transported to ELIH on Aug. 10, 11, 14 and 15.

Patients were evaluated on Aug. 12 and 15 and refused transport. Emergency Medical Services transported a patient to Westmoreland Airfield on Aug. 12; Suffolk County Police Department aviation provided transport for the patient to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued 53 parking tickets this week.