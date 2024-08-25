New science teacher at Shelter Island School: Meet Morgan Callahan

Morgan Callahan will be in the classroom teaching science this year at Shelter Island School. (Courtesy photo)

It’s been a summer to remember for Morgan Callahan.

In May she graduated from Stony Brook University with a Masters in Arts of Teaching. She then received her New York State Certification to teach biology, general science and chemistry for grades 7 through 12, and is also certified to teach science in grades 5 and 6.

A dedicated hiker, she achieved a dream this summer by taking on Arcadia National Park in Maine (“So beautiful!”) and then was hired to teach science classes at Shelter Island Middle and High schools.

But she wasn’t finished with life-changing events. The life-long resident of East Northport will be moving to the Island over Labor Day weekend, just in time for the school opening on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

It’s said that two of the top stressful experiences adults can go through are moving and taking on a new job. But Ms. Callahan said there’s no anxiety; she’s relishing the big changes in her life.

“I’m super-excited,” she said. “About teaching, getting to know the kids, and the Island.”

A graduate of Commack High School, Ms. Callahan took a Bachelor of Bioscience Degree from Farmingdale State College. At Farmingdale, the scholar also exercised her love of dancing as a member of the college’s hip-hop team.

She’s worked as a substitute teacher in Kings Park and been a private tutor teaching science.

Her chosen field of study was a love-at-first-sight moment, she said, with a laugh, when she first saw The Periodic Table, that list of elements arranged in rows and columns. “It was like a puzzle for me to solve,” she said. “And I love puzzles, especially jig saw puzzles.”

She had several inspirations to be a teacher, but the most prominent was her high school English teacher, Phillip Cicione. “He made his class very interactive, using the Socratic method,” Ms. Callahan said. “There were discussions, not just lectures.”

She received a good grounding in English from the classes, but also, “Mr. Cicione pointed out life lessons, critical moments in life, and values.”

The new teacher said reading and writing poetry are a passion, as well as those long hikes. “I’ve heard such great things about Mashomack,” she said. “I can’t wait.”