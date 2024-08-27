Grab your snapper poles, Shelter Island Derby is this Saturday

Hooked for life. A proud, first-time participant in the Snapper Derby from several years ago. (Credit: Reporter file)

There’s no better way to top off a happy summer on the Island than the annual Snapper Derby, organized by the Shelter Island Lions Club.

This year the event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31. The all-day fishing derby around Island waters is open to all kids 14 and under. One fish should be kept, the others released. All blue fishing must be west of Gardiners Island.

(Courtesy photo)

Fishing begins early but the weigh-in for the biggest snappers, bluefish and most caught (and released) will be at 4 p.m. at the tent set up near the Town Hall. There will also be a contest and prizes for the top three logos entered in the poster contest.

A competitor shows off her catch at a past Snapper Derby. (Credit: Scott Feierstein)

Each fish entry will be cooked up by a Lion’s chef, if you wish, just before the 5 p.m. awards are announced.

T-shirts and refreshments including pizza, popcorn, Italian ices, and bottled water will be free for all contestants, as well as available for others at a nominal cost.

Stacey Clark Kehl with Kaisley, Addelyn and Colby Kehl, at a past weigh-in. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The annual Snapper Derby logo design competition is held on the same day as the Snapper Derby. The winners will have their designs printed on the following year’s T-shirts that are handed out free to all participants.

Here’s how to get involved:

Pick up your blank 4’x4’ board at Binder Pools, located just north of the Medical Center on route 114.

Remember parents, have a good time with your kids but they have to paint the design.

Remember to paint your name on the back of the board so that the selection committee will know who to call at the awards ceremony.

Voting is done by the Snapper Committee.

To see previous designs and review rules, visit shelterislandsnapperderby.org/logo.html

A proud Eli Halem with his catch at the annual Shelter Island Snapper Derby. (Credit: Charity Robey)

All funds raised through donations and sponsorships will support the Lions Club Foundation, which gives throughout the year to the elderly, sick and families in need of assistance.

The Lions assist with the payment of home utilities, groceries, medicine, medical equipment, or other family necessities.

College and trade school scholarships, youth programs and community activities are also funded by the money raised at the Snapper Derby.

See you Saturday!