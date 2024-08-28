Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 28, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file photo)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Police arrested two Shelter Island residents on drug charges on Monday, Aug. 26, at 11:09 p.m.

Police reported that after an investigation, Anca Iuga, 26, and Tomic Marko, 40, were found to be in possession of controlled substances. Ms. Iuga was found to be in possession of cocaine, according to the police, and Mr. Tomic was found to be in possession of Methlphenidate Hydrochloride (Medkinet/Ritaln). Both suspects were arrested, processed at police headquarters and later released on Appearance Tickets directing them to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

TRAFFIC SUMMONSES

Paul Smith of New York City was ticketed on Aug. 16 on Shore Road for having an uninspected vehicle. On the 17th, Vito Damico of Whitestone received a summons on Manwaring Road for having no/inadequate lights. Thomas Stenson of Southold was ticketed that day on North Ferry Road for failure to stop at a stop sign. A summons was issued to Stephen Pozatek of New Canaan, Conn. on West Neck Road for failure to stop at a stop sign on the 17th. That day, Julian Bernstein of New York City was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road. On North Ferry Road on that date, Eugenio Pineda Avila of Shelter Island was given a summons for permitting unlicensed operation.

On Aug. 18, Brian McDonald of Manorville received a ticket on North Ferry Road for no/inadequate lights. On that date, Edgar Samudio Quiros of Riverhead was ticketed on Manwaring Road for signaling a turn less than 100 feet in advance.

On Aug. 19 on West Neck Road, Steven Tarkington of Brooklyn received a summons for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Gabrielle Eckardt of Portland, Maine, was ticketed on Aug. 21 for speeding 48 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue and having visibility distorted by broken glass on her vehicle.

Dorsa Afrasharjavan of North Potomac, Md. was ticketed on that date on New York Avenue for speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Owen Furlong of Chapel Hill, N.C. received a summons on the 21st for speeding 37 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue. Also on that date, Joseph Bocci of Shelter Island was ticketed for speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue. Jack O’Brock of Greenport was given a summons that day for failure to stop at a stop sign on St. Mary’s Road.

BAY CONSTABLE SUMMONSES

On Aug. 18, Lester Estrada and Berman Quevado of Cliffside, N.J. were ticketed off Reel Point for porgies less than specified size, as was Nestor Perez of Queens, off Hiberry Lane.

MARINE INCIDENTS

On Aug. 16, bay constables received a call for assistance for a 65-foot boat taking on water, with 10 passengers. Southold Dispatch advised that the Coast Guard was on scene. A report of a boat operating recklessly with water skiers in the South Ferry Channel was investigated on the 16th; no violation was found. The operator of a vessel was given a warning for imprudent speed in West Neck Harbor on the 17th, which had caused another vessel to yield to avoid excessive wake. Responding to a vessel sinking in West Neck on Aug. 19, a bay constable bailed the boat and notified the owner.

Responding to a report on that date of a large white vessel illegally anchored between Little Ram and Big Ram not in a designated anchorage, officers spoke to the owner, who admitted consuming alcoholic beverages and stated being unable to move the vessel at that time. Officers gave the owner a boaters guide and advised the owner to move the vessel to an anchorage when sober. Owners of two vessels not displaying registration stickers were advised to affix them on the 17th.

On the 19th, an officer noticed a boat adrift off Smith Cove, contacted Sag Harbor Harbormaster and learned a vessel was missing. The owner was contacted and the boat returned. On Aug. 22, while on patrol, officers noticed a strong odor of gasoline from a vessel and left a voicemail for the owner. Responding to a report of an overdue swimmer in the vicinity of Pipes Cove, an officer located the individual, who was escorted to a Greenport dock and left in the care of Southold Police Department.

ACCIDENTS

Robert J. Brewer of Shelter Island reported on Aug. 16, that when he was northbound on Gardiners Bay Drive, a vehicle traveling southbound struck a deer, causing the deer to strike his motorcycle. He described the other vehicle as silver but could not provide further information. The responding officer could not confirm there was another vehicle involved. Mr. Brewer was transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. Damage exceeded $1,000.

A driver reported striking a deer on Ram Island Road on the 17th with damage not known at the time due to existing damage from a prior collision with a deer. The deer was deceased and Shelter Island Highway Department was notified for removal. On Aug. 18, a vehicle registered to Alexander J. Ferzan of Florida was reported struck while parked at the Rams Head Inn on the 16th by someone who left the scene. The damage to the vehicle, a 2024 Tesla, exceeded $1,000. On Aug. 19 a driver reported that while parking, his car struck a railing. The Highway Department was notified to make repairs. There was no damage to the car or injuries.

OTHER REPORTS

A report of gunshots heard in the vicinity of the Recycling Center was investigated on Aug. 16; the caller was advised that persons were legally shooting in the pit on the site. A gunshot was reported on Ram Island on that date; officers were advised by an owner that she had set off a sunset cannon.

Police communicated with a Heights resident and a caretaker for neighboring property regarding debris removal on the 17th. On Aug. 20, an officer responded to a complaint of a vehicle parked on a sidewalk in the Heights. The owner was located and agreed to move the vehicle. A kayak improperly stored at Congdon’s Creek was impounded on Aug. 22. An individual who reported it missing was advised of the impoundment and the procedure to have it released.

Traffic safety checkpoint and random saturation patrols were utilized for DWI Enforcement Detail on Aug. 17.

In other reports: Police conducted court duty; assisted with ferry traffic; conducted well-being checks; provided an escort to a residence; conducted radar enforcement in the Center on the 18th and distracted driving enforcement in the Center on the 19th; and responded to flooding and deployed cones in multiple locations on Aug. 19.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Aug. 16, 17, 19, 20, and 21, the Animal Control Officer (ACO) performed beach patrol at Crescent and Wades Beach. The ACO responded to a call about an osprey in distress on Ram Island on Aug. 16 but found no ospreys in or around the nest.

A turtle found in Menantic with a cracked shell was transported to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons that day. The ACO evicted a bat from a Heights house on the 16th. Responding to a call on the 19th about a dog in the Center with a stick lodged in its teeth, the ACO observed the dog to be aggressive and called for backup. Three officers responded and one was able to dislodge the stick. On that date, the ACO spoke to a dog owner on Crescent Beach who refused to move dogs from the beach. The owner claimed the dog was a service dog for PTSD. The ACO reported advising the owner the “service dog” needed to be leashed. That date ACO freed a flock of turkeys stuck in a fence in Cartwright. A dog that had chased a raccoon under a bulkhead and wouldn’t come out was successfully retrieved by the ACO that day.

The ACO also removed a snake from a Cartwright house on the 19th. An osprey reported to have a rope stuck on it at Crab Creek and unable to fly, flew away when the ACO arrived. The ACO reunited two dogs with owners in the 21st. A caller complaining about barking dogs was advised to report excessive barking at the time so it can be documented properly.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Aug. 18, 16, 19, 20, and 21, transporting patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One patient was transported on Aug. 20 to Southampton Hospital.

One patient was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Klenawicus Airfield, then by Suffolk County Aviation to Stony Brook University Hospital on Aug. 16.

ALARMS

An alarm on Ram Island on Aug. 16 was reported by the owner to be caused by a faulty alarm system. A residential alarm on Ram Island on Aug. 17 was investigated with negative results. A fire alarm on the 18th in West Neck was caused by kitchen smoke, following a circuit breaker failure that disabled a fan. An alarm at a construction site on Ram Island on Aug. 17 was apparently activated by an open door at a guest house at the residence. Officers searched and found no sign of criminal activity. On the 20th, a fire alarm in the Heights was caused by a faulty sensor. On Aug. 22, a fire alarm in South Ferry Hills was caused by construction. A fire alarm in the Heights that day was caused by a customer vaping.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued 35 parking tickets this week.