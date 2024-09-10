Having no plan is planning to fail: Red Cross tips on hurricane season

(Credit: Courtesy Image)

September is a time of many new beginnings, with school and athletic teams’ starting dates, to name just a couple. But there is one beginning that requires planning and a sense of caution.

Although hurricane season for Long Island is June through November, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has noted that our region’s most vulnerable time to be struck by severe storms is August through November.

Forecasters from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center said last month that overall for the country “the number of expected named storms [will be] 17-24 (with winds of 39 mph or greater), of which 8-13 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or greater), including 4-7 major hurricanes (winds of 111 mph or greater). This updated outlook is similar to the initial outlook issued in May; it includes totals for the entire six-month hurricane season …”

Even though August was quiet on the hurricane front, “It is too early to dismiss the seasonal hurricane outlook as a bust,” Dan Harnos, a meteorologist at the NOAA Climate Prediction Center told The New York Times. “The typical peak of the season is not until Sept. 10, while more hurricane activity historically occurs following the peak than prior to it.”

The American Red Cross of Long Island is getting the word out that September is National Preparedness Month, making the point that being ready for a natural disaster saves lives and property.

“Disasters can happen at any time, often without warning, changing lives forever in just minutes,” said Jose Dominguez, chapter CEO of the American Red Cross on Long Island. “As our climate changes, it’s critical to help protect your loved ones and National Preparedness Month is the ideal time to get your household ready for emergencies.”

The Red Cross has put out a check list on how to prepare for natural disasters by making a plan for you and your family:

• Depending on the emergency, you may need to stay where you are or go somewhere else to stay safe. If you may have to leave, think about where you will go, how you will get there, where you will stay and what you’ll take with you. Plan well in advance if you’ll need help leaving or use public transportation.

• Gather and organize critical supplies — like food, water and medicine — into a go-kit and a stay-at-home kit. Your go-kit should include three days of supplies that you can take with you. Your stay-at-home kit should have two weeks of food and water, and a one-month supply of medications, if possible.

• Customize your kit to meet your household’s specific needs. If you have young children, don’t forget formula and diapers. If you have pets, include leashes, carriers, food, bowls, litter and a litterbox.

• Make a plan to reconnect with loved ones if you are separated or if the phone or internet is down. Write down important phone numbers on a contact card and carry it with you.

• Finally, download the free Red Cross Emergency app — go to redcross.org/— for real-time weather alerts and expert advice in both English and Spanish. And don’t forget to sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government to get critical information during local emergencies.