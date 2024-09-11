Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 11, 2024

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Victoria Lynn Eanet, 57, of Brooklyn was arrested at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 26. Following an anonymous complaint of a person driving erratically, police located and stopped the defendant in the Center. A DWI investigation was conducted and the defendant was arrested for driving while intoxicated. The defendant was held overnight and arraigned before Justice Court where she was released on her own recognizance and directed to return on a future date.

Alexander Koriavko, 38, of Southampton was arrested at 9:07 p.m. on Sept. 8 for driving while intoxicated, after being stopped for failure to keep right and stop at a stop sign; an unsafe turn without signaling; and not wearing an approved helmet. The defendant was held overnight, arraigned in Justice Court and released on his own recognizance, with instructions to return to court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Andrew Shear of New York City received a summons on Aug. 30 for speeding 50 mph in a 35-mph zone, on North Menantic Road.

Ruben Grand of Pelham was ticketed on Aug. 31 for having an uninspected motor vehicle, on North Menantic Road.

Jason Diaz of Jamesport was ticketed on Aug. 31 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.

William Craco of Jersey City was ticketed on Aug. 31 for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone, on West Neck Road.

Bryam Munoz Albarracin of Southampton received a summons on Sept. 3 for speeding 54 mph in a 35-mph zone on Ram Island Drive.

BAY CONSTABLE SUMMONSES

Christian B. Brabender of Great River, N.Y. was ticketed on Aug. 31 in West Neck Harbor for a non-resident vessel anchoring outside of the anchorage.

Tyler D. Tambor of Miami Beach was given a summons on Aug. 31 for operating a motor vessel without registration and towing persons without an observer at least 10 years old, at Smith Cove.

Girard Antonino of Niantic, Conn. was ticketed on Aug. 31 for an unregistered vessel in Dering Harbor.

Roger Griswold of Quogue received a summons on Aug. 31 for an unregistered vessel in Dering Harbor.

William O. Guzman Carrera of Shelter Island was ticketed on Sept. 1 for porgies less than specified length off Reel Point.

Mark R. Cunningham of Ridegefield, Conn. received a summons on Sept. 2 for imprudent speed causing a wake in North Channel.

ACCIDENTS

On Aug. 30, Julie Anna Zisfein was backing out of a parking space when her vehicle struck a parked car registered to Leland J. Murrin of New York City at North Ferry Road. Both vehicles sustained damage totaling over $1,000.

Allison K. Regan of Wading River was driving northbound on West Neck Road on Sept. 1 when her vehicle was struck by a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Vessels and PWCs traveling at excessive speeds and causing excessive wakes in the South Ferry Hill swimming area and Smith Cove mooring field were reported on Aug. 30; extra patrols will be conducted in response. Requests for additional navigational aids will be brought to Water Advisory Committee.

An owner was advised that a mooring in West Neck Creek was off station on Sept. 4; the owner will have a contractor relocate it. Two vessels were stopped for not displaying registration; both had them but were advised they must be affixed to vessel.

On Sept. 1 a boat docked in West Neck was damaged when a large vessel traveling north through Shelter Island Sound at approximately 7 knots caused a hazardous wake. The coping of the docked boat was damaged when it struck the dock as a result. Damage was estimated at $8,000 to $10,000. On Sept. 1, 10 fishermen were advised they were not allowed to fish from the beach club bulkhead. Eight vessel owners were advised to relocate into the designated Ram Island-Coecles Harbor anchorage on Sept. 1. A vessel’s generator was reported running all night; a marina manager was advised. The owner of a PWC vessel tied to a dinghy dock in Dering Harbor for several days was contacted on Sept. 1 and agreed to move it. Bay constables responded that day to a report of a 13-year-old falling out of a kayak in Coecles Harbor; the youth had returned to shore safely before arrival.

OTHER REPORTS

On Aug. 31, police assisted Southold Town Police seeking a possible missing person; that person’s vehicle was found at the Orient ferry and New London police were notified that the person was there.

On Aug. 31, a complainant reported loud music coming from a Hay Beach property, described as a chronic issue. The owner stated he would pursue legal action against the neighbors, but did turn the music down and was advised of the noise ordinance. Campers on the beach at Reel Point were advised of the Town Code on that date. An e-scooter was reported stolen from a parking space at Crescent Beach on Sept. 1. It was found the next day at a Heights location. Police advised three persons walking a dog in Mashomack that dogs were not permitted.

Political signs were reported removed from in front of three houses during the night, on Sept. 3 and 5. In one case the act was witnessed by a resident. Police spoke to school staff about active shooter incidents and general school safety on Sept. 3.

Shelter Island Police were asked to assist Southampton Town Police in searching for a missing person on Sept. 3. License plate readers at both ferries were checked with no matches.

Following a complaint of a driver failing to maintain lane on Sept. 3, police followed and spoke to the driver and observed no violations. The Shelter Island Fire Department and Piccozzi’s responded to a report of a smell of propane coming from a generator on Ram Island on Sept. 2. No leak was detected.

A West Neck caller reported an unknown person in shadows on her property on Sept. 5. Radar enforcement was conducted on Aug. 31 in the Heights; Sept. 1 in Menantic; distracted driving enforcement in the Center on Sept. 2.

The Center area was canvassed on Sept. 1 after a report of a suspicious group of males getting into a Jeep and speeding away; no criminal activity was found.

On Sept. 1 a Center employee was advised by police not to sell liquor to an individual. An unknown person lifted a propane tank lid off an underground tank in the Center on Sept. 1 and left it nearby. No criminal activity was detected. A warning was issued after loud music was reported coming from a West Neck location.

Two males in a car with tinted windows were reported in a West Neck driveway on Sept. 2; they left when the caller spoke to them. A dinghy was reported missing from a Heights location on Sept. 2. A financial scam was reported that day. Responding to a report of gunshots near the golf course in Hay Beach on Sept. 3, police found individuals who said they were night golfing and lit off a firework. They were given a warning regarding the fireworks and being on the premises after hours.

After observing an open door at a West Neck location on Sept. 5, police notified the owner, who reviewed security footage and advised police that two unknown subjects had entered a hotel without permission. Police spoke to a driver on Sept. 5 after reports of speeding in Hay Beach. The driver was advised of the repercussions of speeding, although no summons could be issued since the officers had not observed the speeding.

Police referred reports of a down tree limb and a flagpole blocking traffic to the Highway Department; responded to a fence dispute; assisted with entry to a locked vehicle; conducted a lift assist; performed foot patrol; and assisted with a flat tire.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Dogs at large were reunited with their owners by the Animal Control Officer (ACO) on Aug. 28 and 29 and Sept. 2. A caller reported hitting a large brown animal with their car on Sept. 2; a dead groundhog was found.

The ACO advised the owner of dogs who’d been reported barking continuously throughout the day of the Town Code on Sept. 1. On Sept. 3, the ACO found a dog reported missing inside a cabinet in its house; fished a turtle out of a pool in West Neck; and responded to a report from Ram Island of a box turtle closed up in its shell for hours. The ACO placed the turtle in a shallow bowl of water and it opened back up.

A blue jay found unable to fly in Cartwright that day was taken to a wildlife rehabber. A Kemp Ridley sea turtle reported distressed in Hay Beach was deceased. The ACO brought a baby snapper turtle to a fresh water pond. A dog reported at large on the 3rd was reunited with its owner.

Responding to a complaint about a dog left in a car on the 4th, the ACO observed the car was electric and running. The ACO retrieved baby squirrels from a nest in a Cartwright workshop on Sept. 4 and took them home to be bottle-fed until old enough to release. A goose having trouble breathing in the South Ferry area was brought to a veterinarian.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Aug. 30, 31 and Sept. 1,2,3 and 4 and transported seven patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital; one person declined transport. Two patients were transported by responders on Sept. 1 to Southampton Hospital.

ALARMS

A smoke alarm on Aug. 30 in West Neck was deemed a false alarm by the Shelter Island Fire Dept. A medical alert was confirmed accidental on the 30th.

Two residential burglar alarms in Ram Island on Sept. 2 were due to power washing. A carbon monoxide alarm was triggered in a Cartwright residence that day by an owner working on a vehicle in the garage, with exhaust activating the alarm. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded; all windows were opened to clear.

A commercial alarm was activated by accident in the Heights on Sept. 2. A fire alarm was activated in the Heights that day; the Fire Department on scene confirmed there was no emergency.

A bedroom smoke detector was activated in a Center residence on the 4th; the Fire Department reported no findings.

PARKING TICKETS

Officers issued 37 parking tickets this week.