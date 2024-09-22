The Future of Shelter Island — A public discussion: Inaugural Reporter Forum is Thursday, Sept. 26

Topics affecting all Islanders will be under discussion during the first Shelter Island Reporter Community Forum on Sept. 26. (Courtesy image)

With critical issues that will determine Shelter Island’s future in the long and short term, the Reporter has committed itself to hosting a series of public forums.

The first event will be next Thursday, a week from today, Sept. 26. The 90-minute Reporter Forum is titled: “The Future of Shelter Island: Water, Housing, Health Care.”

It’s been a whirlwind at the Reporter for the last couple of months, as regular readers of the paper know. First, there was the announcement that Times Review would cease publication of the paper under the present ownership at the end of 2024.

The economics of the business and Shelter Island had changed, the publisher said in a public notice, forcing the paper to adapt. During the last 25 years there has been a decline of small, locally-owned businesses, and an increase in off-Island ownership groups, which affected the Reporter’s advertising base.

Then, soon after the announcement, the paper’s ownership and staff were gratified by an overwhelming response from Islanders expressing their sorrow that their hometown paper might be no more. The public was heard, and ownership changed plans.

The paper will continue — at least through 2025 — to produce a print and digital newspaper that covers the Island’s government, school, sports, the arts and the issues and concerns that affect residents.

Plus, the paper dedicated itself to continue to profile the people who make this place a unique and vibrant community.

As an editorial stated in late August: “Our commitment to be a strong and articulate advocate for all Islanders is firm. And we here at the Reporter are going to do even more to keep our connection to the community we serve solid and engaged.”

The idea of the Reporter Forums was born out of that commitment, with Islanders invited to attend public sessions with a disinguised expert panel in particular fields taking questions from a moderator, and exchanging ideas and opinions. The floor will then be opened to discussion, where the audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and express ideas.

The inaugural Reporter Forum on Sept. 26 will be at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s Community Hall at 5:30 p.m. It will be moderated by staff writer Charity Robey, who will put questions to Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams; Community Housing Board Chairperson Elizabeth Hanley; Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board Member Gregory Toner; and Nancy Green, a former social worker and Reporter columnist who writes regularly on health issues — physical, mental, and emotional — affecting Islanders.

The management and staff has promised that this will not be a one-off. Future forums are in the planning stages to consider the issues seniors face living on Shelter Island; the unique issues affecting young people and young families; and the challenges facing business owners, to name just a few.

The forums, according to the ownership and the staff, will be places to define issues affecting Islanders, and find ways to reasonably confront them as a community, as well as opening dialogues to make Shelter Island a better place.

There will be no charge to attend this inaugural forum; the staff simply asks you to consider subscribing to the Reporter if you haven’t already, or renew your subscription when the time comes. And they encourage you to ask your family and friends to subscribe. Here’s the link: shelterislandreporter.timesreview.com/subscribe/

Reporter Forum: Thursday, Sept. 26, The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church Community Hall, at 5:30 p.m.