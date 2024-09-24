Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce to honor Carter, Eklunds

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

The Island’s business leadership will be celebrated at the Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year Dinner, on Friday, Oct. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Rams Head Inn.

The Inn will receive the Business of the Year Award, with owner Aandrea Carter being honored for continuing the legacy of “Community Spirit & Giving Back.” Also, James and Linda Eklund will be awarded a Lifetime Business Award for their decades of service to Shelter Island.

Aandrea Carter, as part of her continued vision for creating a salon environment at The Rams Head Inn, will be hosting an Art Walk in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce event.

“I’m thrilled to be honored with this recognition,” she said, “and the Art Walk is a perfect opportunity for our local business owners to engage with our local imaginators to forage synergies in how we can support one another to foster a thriving community.”

The Chamber’s annual celebration at the Rams Head Inn will feature the Art Walk, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, dinner, live music and dancing to follow.

Visit shelterislandchamber.org/annual-business-of-the-year-award-dinner to purchase tickets online.