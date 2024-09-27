Friday Night Dialogue at Shelter Island Library: Septic grants and how to apply for them

Flowers grow alongside a state-of-the-art nitrogen-reducing septic system on a Midway Road property.(Courtesy Photo)

O.K, you’ve read all about the impact of old, inefficient septic systems on the environment, especially the bays and creeks.

You’ve done your homework and have decided to upgrade. How then to proceed? What does the project entail? What is the cost? What grants are available? What information is needed to apply for them, and how long might the process take?

All these questions and more will be answered when the Shelter Island Public Library Friday Night Dialogues presents “Septic Grants and How to Apply for Them” on Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Nature Conservancy Education Building in Mashomack Preserve, hosted by Shelter Island Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen.

Ms. Larsen knows why septic upgrades are needed, what actually goes in the ground and, perhaps most daunting, shows how to wend your way through the grant application process that, when completed, could eventually cover most if not all of the cost of the project.

“This will largely be a Q&A session following a brief presentation that will explain how Innovative/Alternative (I/A) waste treatment systems reduce nitrate levels, but also clarify current perceptions of their efficacy,” Ms. Larsen said. “I’ll be able to pretty much answer any questions the audience may have, from grant application and permitting to installation and reimbursement.”

Local, County and State officials have been sounding the alarm of nitrate pollution with increasing frequency and fervor, but have also ramped up efforts to provide the funding necessary.

Register by calling the Shelter Island Public Library at 631-749-0042, or by visiting silibrary.org. You can also contact Ms. Larsen directly at [email protected].

Next up: “Externship: Career Opportunities Within the Community,” with Jimbo Theinert, which will be presented on Friday, Oct. 18.