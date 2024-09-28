Shelter Island Justice Court report: Sept. 28, 2024

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on July 8, 2024 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a state surcharge.

Anthony Antonucci, to 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, fined $200 plus $93 surcharge.

Michael E. Burkhardt, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone, $50 plus $63.

A.R. Calderonealmeida, equipment violation, reduced from license restriction violation, $50 plus $63.

Kimberly Constantine Bhandary, equipment violation, reduced from imprudent speed, $50 plus $63.

Jose G. Espinosa Bonilla, unlicensed operation, $100 plus $93; not medically certified, $50 plus $93.

John Jorgensen, number plate violation, $25 plus $93.

Antonio Luevano Rocha, equipment violation, $50 plus $63.

John E. Makucewicz, no inspection certificate, $50

Anthony E. Menez, equipment violation, reduced from speeding 55 mph in a 35-mph zone, $50 plus $65.

Jawahar Singh, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, $200 plus $93.

Sean Harkins, parking more than 12 feet from curb, $25.

Forty-two cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar, 18 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and 24 at the request of the court.