Shelter Island Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? Sept. 30, 2024

Can you identify this photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Last week’s photo (see below) is the entrance to the Kristy and James H. Clark Art Center on the Perlman Music Program’s (PMP ) campus.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Completed in June 2012, the Center had been the focus of a three-year, $3.5 million fundraising campaign. Kristy and James Clark, leaders in the program’s efforts to provide a training site for elite young musicians, donated $1.6 million for the building.

The Center includes a recital hall with an audience capacity of 100, 10 soundproof practice rooms, a music library and a new, modern girls dormitory. The center replaced a run-down girls dormitory left over from the property’s days as the Peconic Lodge, which was razed in the autumn of 2011.

Since it bought the old lodge in 2000, the PMP has also rebuilt a faculty cabin and added a student wellness center and the Cumming Stires-Stark Practice Facility to the campus.

While the building is a state-of-the-art facility, the PMP kept its design similar to the older buildings on the picturesque 100-year-old campus above Crescent Beach.