Recycling Center’s Goody Pile to close Thursday

Shelter Island Town Seal.

Highway Superintendent and Public Works Commissioner Ken Lewis Jr. announced a shut down for a day at the Goody Pile — that area at the Recycling Center where residents can bring usable items they no longer need to be claimed by others who will happily give them a new life.

It was planned that on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 2, when the Goody Pile shut down at 4 p.m., a crew of maintenance workers would remove items so they can spruce up the area.

They will prep the area for painting and continue throughout Thursday, Oct. 3, to install new shelving, create an enclosed area for clothing to be hung safely with an area for shoes at the bottom to be reclaimed by others.

A new roof structure is on order. It isn’t expected to arrive this week, but when it does, it will provide protection from the elements since the old roofing is a dozen years old and leaks.

Once that work is completed, Mr. Lewis said items previously reclaimed by residents in areas where construction, demolition (C&D) and metals were previously available will be moved to an adjacent safer area.

It has been a promised compromise, since areas previously open to the public have been closed for the safety of both workers and residents, Mr. Lewis said.

Clean wood, furniture and other items the public wants will be available, he added.

Since the announcement of closing the C&D and metals areas to so-called “pickers,” many have objected, arguing they want to be able to acquire what they need and not have others decide what they can access.

Judging from recent Town Board work sessions, the arguments over closing the original picking areas is likely to continue.