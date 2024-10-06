Shelter Island Photo Quiz: What is that? Oct. 6, 2024

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Heather Reylek, a.k.a. “Gramma Lulu” (we didn’t ask), wrote to tell us that last week’s photo (see below), is “Turkey feathers at Klenawicus Airfield. Perhaps the turkeys narrowly escaped death during the recent plane crash.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Kathryn O’Hagan also weighed in with the correct identification

Someone decorated the plaque at the field with the feathers, making a nice connection to the Island’s history of flight.

The monument was unveiled in August 2014 at a ceremony that included the Klenawicus family, friends, pilots and members of the Shelter Island Historical Society, who partnered with the Shelter Island Pilots Association to create the marker of historical events that have occurred at Klenawicus Field.