Shelter Island Friends of Music Presents Ariel Quartet

The members of the Ariel Quartet, Amit Even-tov, cello; Gershon Gerchikov, violin; Jan Gruning, viola; Alexandra Kazofsky, violin. (Credit: Marco Borggreve)

The Shelter Island Friends of Music is proud to announce that it will host the internationally acclaimed Ariel Quartet on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at 6 p.m.

The free concert, which concludes the SIFM’s extraordinary 47th season, will take place at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Donations are always appreciated.

The Ariel Quartet will perform the music of Felix Mendelssohn, Maurice Ravel, and contemporary Austrian-American composer Lera Auerbach. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert.

For over two decades, the Ariel Quartet has captivated audiences worldwide with its dynamic performances and powerful interpretations. Formed as teenagers at the Jerusalem Academy Middle School of Music and Dance, Ariel has earned prestigious accolades, including the Cleveland Quartet Award. The quartet now serves as Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music.

Notable highlights include a sold-out Carnegie Hall debut, collaborations with renowned artists like pianist Inon Barnatan and cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and acclaimed performances of the complete Beethoven quartet cycle. The Ariel Quartet continues to tour internationally, bringing its exceptional artistry to stages across the globe.

Less known to these audiences is the quartet’s Shelter Island affiliation. From 2003 through 2013, they studied with the Perlman Music Program faculty and at the annual Chamber Music Workshop on the Shelter Island campus. This concert marks their debut with the Shelter Island Friends of Music.