Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: March 26, 2026
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 16, 2026.
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Scott Murphy to Jean-Pierre Latrille & Yolanda Willmore, 7 Grand Avenue (700-5-5-21) (R) $1,315,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Nicole Eckstrom & Carlos Saavedra to Laura Benson & Celeste Light, 590 Haywaters Drive (1000-104-5-22) (R) $1,825,000
• Andrew & Alexa Attaway to Brian & Joyce Kelly, 33595 Main Road (1000-97-1-23.003) (R) $804,000
• Crossroads Atlantic LLC to Admiral Realty NY Ltd, 26705 Main Road (1000-109-2-13.004) (R) $700,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Deirdre McGinty to Jonathan & Marianne Mangels, 30 Dogwood Lane (1000-37-1-5) (R) $1,300,000
FISHERS ISLAND (06390)
• Lisa & Aidan Krakowsky to Mark & Mary Anderson, 1880 Isabella Beach Road (1000-10-6-1.007) (R) $3,300,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• Stirling Rentals LLC to 611 Main Street Ventures LLC, 611 Main Street (1001-2-6-47) (C) $1,542,500
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Nikelle & Frances Biszantz & Nicholas Vercollone to Mountou LLC, 555 East Legion Avenue (1000-122-3-29) (R) $1,300,000
• Douglas & Richard Ely to Rayvinger LLC, 1250 Grand Avenue (1000-107-1-10.004) (R) $1,200,000
ORIENT (11957)
• Marcelo & Olivia Ballve to Jeffrey & Christine King, 1620 Village Lane (1000-24-2-16) (R) $1,751,620
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Estate of Audrey Schuller to Sergio & Yevgeniya Rincon, 839 Pondview Road (600-126-2-21) (R) $825,000
• Alan & Pamela Maltagliati to 11 Segal Avenue LLC, 11 Segal Avenue (600-105-2-43.006) (R) $525,000
• Diane Kaczorowski & Christian Gebhardt to Jose Bautista, 23 Grove Street (600-65-3-15) (R) $425,000
• Raynor 560 LLC to Anthony Muralles & Lidia Healey, 560 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-23) (R) $384,000
SOUTHOLD (11971)
• Coniglio Family Trust to Martin & Shannon Cahill, 2575 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-3-23) (R) $815,000
• Joy Kaelin to Matthew Viederman & Lucy Gilmour, 155 Shepard Drive (1000-78-1-16) (R) $791,000
• Nancy Thayer & Harold Sandler to LUC Realty Inc, 335 Dogwood Lane (1000-54-5-26) (R) $645,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)