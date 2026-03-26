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Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: March 26, 2026

By Reporter Staff

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(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Jan. 16, 2026.

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Scott Murphy to Jean-Pierre Latrille & Yolanda Willmore, 7 Grand Avenue (700-5-5-21) (R) $1,315,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Nicole Eckstrom & Carlos Saavedra to Laura Benson & Celeste Light, 590 Haywaters Drive (1000-104-5-22) (R) $1,825,000

• Andrew & Alexa Attaway to Brian & Joyce Kelly, 33595 Main Road (1000-97-1-23.003) (R) $804,000

• Crossroads Atlantic LLC to Admiral Realty NY Ltd, 26705 Main Road (1000-109-2-13.004) (R) $700,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Deirdre McGinty to Jonathan & Marianne Mangels, 30 Dogwood Lane (1000-37-1-5) (R) $1,300,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Lisa & Aidan Krakowsky to Mark & Mary Anderson, 1880 Isabella Beach Road (1000-10-6-1.007) (R) $3,300,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Stirling Rentals LLC to 611 Main Street Ventures LLC, 611 Main Street (1001-2-6-47) (C) $1,542,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Nikelle & Frances Biszantz & Nicholas Vercollone to Mountou LLC, 555 East Legion Avenue (1000-122-3-29) (R) $1,300,000

• Douglas & Richard Ely to Rayvinger LLC, 1250 Grand Avenue (1000-107-1-10.004) (R) $1,200,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Marcelo & Olivia Ballve to Jeffrey & Christine King, 1620 Village Lane (1000-24-2-16) (R) $1,751,620

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Estate of Audrey Schuller to Sergio & Yevgeniya Rincon, 839 Pondview Road (600-126-2-21) (R) $825,000

• Alan & Pamela Maltagliati to 11 Segal Avenue LLC, 11 Segal Avenue (600-105-2-43.006) (R) $525,000

• Diane Kaczorowski & Christian Gebhardt to Jose Bautista, 23 Grove Street (600-65-3-15) (R) $425,000

• Raynor 560 LLC to Anthony Muralles & Lidia Healey, 560 Raynor Avenue (600-123-1-23) (R) $384,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Coniglio Family Trust to Martin & Shannon Cahill, 2575 Oaklawn Avenue (1000-70-3-23) (R) $815,000

• Joy Kaelin to Matthew Viederman & Lucy Gilmour, 155 Shepard Drive (1000-78-1-16) (R) $791,000

• Nancy Thayer & Harold Sandler to LUC Realty Inc, 335 Dogwood Lane (1000-54-5-26) (R) $645,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

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