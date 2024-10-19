Featured Story

Shelter Island Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? Oct. 19

By Ambrose Clancy

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Jamie Scott was all over last week’s question, (see below) writing to us: “It’s the last two letters on a Dasani water bottle on the soda machine in the Heights next to the Pharmacy.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Catherine Harper was on it as well, identifying “the vending machine outside the Pharmacy,” adding, “Love your weekly challenge!”

Thank you, Catherine. We love bringing them to you.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

