Shelter Island Reporter Photo Quiz: What is that? Oct. 19

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Jamie Scott was all over last week’s question, (see below) writing to us: “It’s the last two letters on a Dasani water bottle on the soda machine in the Heights next to the Pharmacy.”

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Catherine Harper was on it as well, identifying “the vending machine outside the Pharmacy,” adding, “Love your weekly challenge!”

Thank you, Catherine. We love bringing them to you.