Job fair unites Shelter Island students with employers

Quinn Sobejana said she was excited at the prospect of getting a job as a lifeguard at one of the Town Beaches this summer as she signed up for a follow-up meeting with Recreation Departments staffers on Friday, April 4. (Credit: Julie Lane)

A rush of students descended on the Shelter Island School’s Board of Education conference room on Friday, April 4, in search of summer and/or after school jobs. Island businesses have long brought students on to their staffs during the summer season when the population typically swells to more than 10,000, and having more employees becomes critical.

This summer could be one of the most difficult since the government has tight restrictions on who might be able to come to the United States. President Trump has announced that he only wants visas issued to professionals in high level jobs and that could have an impact on staffs for restaurants, hotels, vineyards and landscaping firms that have depended on those workers.

It was not just local businesses, but local organizations on hand at the job fair to engage students to sign up for follow-up meetings to discuss specifics of jobs the students could fill.

There are likely to be jobs for those local students who want them. One business representative who asked not to be identified speculated the tightening housing market would make it difficult to provide living quarters for immigrants who want to work in the area. That would open opportunities for students.

Quinn Sobejana was delighted to meet with Recreation Department representatives to discuss the possibility of working as a lifeguard at Crescent or Wades beaches. It’s not only a chance for her to use her training, but to gain certification in CPR and other skills that she said made the job one of interest to her.

Lisa Hashagen and Lizzy Malinowski were scouting students to work at The Chequit this summer. They assured students it would be a fun summer and expect to be doing individual interviews to determine specific abilities and availability for students to work in the popular restaurant or other jobs The Chequit might offer.

At Camp Quinipet, Shauna D’Arcy said they are well-staffed for counselors, but can accommodate some students as junior counselors for the summer.

A crew led by Mark Kanarvogel spoke with students about working with the Island’s Emergency Medical Services, attracting students to their table with trinkets the students could take home, and demonstrations of how some life-saving equipment works.

Students showed curiosity about how they might fit in with the Emergency Medical Services crews this summer. (Credit: Julie Lane)

The Heights Beach Club and SALT restaurant representatives were hoping to attract students to work with their operations this summer. At the same time, North Ferry representatives were vying for attention. Jim Mitchell said the students won’t be crew members, but they can find work as “rampers” who guide drivers to board and disembark from its ferries in Shelter Island Heights and Greenport.

Students also have an opportunity to spend their days at The Nature Conservancy, which is bringing students aboard to assist visitors at Mashomack Preserve.