Shelter Island Police Department blotter, April 9, 2025

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On April 2, Arthur R. Williams, 71, of Shelter Island was arrested and charged with two counts of 2nd-degree harassment as a result of an investigation into a reported domestic incident. The defendant voluntarily surrendered and was arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was released in his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. An Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

ACCIDENT

Jenifer Maxson, Shelter Island, reported to police that, while traveling southbound on North Ferry Road on April 1, her vehicle was struck by a turkey running into the road. No damage was reported.

SUMMONSES

On April 1, David Bennett, of East Quogue, was ticketed on South Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

Juan Rodriguez Alvizures, of Shelter Island, received summonses on April 4 on West Neck Road for operating out of class, having an uninspected vehicle and no or inadequate stop lamps.

OTHER REPORTS

An affidavit of trespass was signed on March 28 by a complainant who no longer wanted an individual on his property. A complaint about items removed from a West Neck residence was received on March 28. A person reported a possible fraud on that date. On March 28, police interviewed a person reported wandering around a Center location and determined that he was waiting for his employer to pick him up. A death investigation was conducted on that day.

Officers spoke with a person operating a bonfire on March 29 and advised him of burn restrictions, after which the fire was extinguished.

Police provided assistance as requested for a Montauk parade on March 30. The March overdose report was submitted on the 31st. A 911 call that day was determined to have no emergency.

On that date a complainant reported three vehicles driving onto a Hay Beach property, then speeding off when he approached. Police assisted Southold police April 1 in seeking to locate a person; they were able to confirm that person had moved. A found kayak was removed to the impound lot on April 1.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on March 29 and April 1. A shotgun was surrendered to police as requested by Justice Court on April 2. Removal of an osprey nest in the Heights was investigated on April 2; it was confirmed that removal of an unoccupied nest is legal. Rainfall monitoring for the Dering Harbor Conditional Shellfishing Program was reported on April 3.

In other reports: police provided lift assists; conducted school crossing duty; taught the Drug Abuse Resistance Education lesson to Grades 5 and 6; and assisted with entry to a locked vehicle.

ALARMS

A residential motion alarm in the Center was activated on March 30; police found no insecure doors or windows. An alarm activation at the North Ferry office on April 2 was accidental. A residential alarm in the Center was accidentally activated on April 3. Police and Fire departments responded to a smoke detector activation in West Neck on April 3. Fire Chief Pelletier determined there was no emergency.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) assisted with a search in Menantic on March 29 for a missing dog, which returned on its own. A dog at large was collected on March 30. The ACO collected an injured Red Tail Hawk that hit a window on March 30 and transported it to Wildlife Rehab for care.

Three dogs at large were returned home on March 31. A horse at large was reported in the Center on April 1. The responding officer found the owner was able to retrieve the horse without incident.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on March 28, 31, and April 2 and transported three patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.