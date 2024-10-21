Walking and running because they care: Shelter Island 5K is less about records than other races

The logo for this year’s Shelter Island 5K, designed by Islander Louise Clark. (Credit: SI 5K)

In December 2020, when the world was paralyzed by COVID-19, Gina Abrams, 51, faced another challenge — a diagnosis of breast cancer.

A month later, she was hospitalized for surgery, but alone because hospitals weren’t allowing visitors during the pandemic. No friends or family could be there to ease her anxiety. She had to tough it out by herself.

It’s why she came from her home town of Yardley, Penn., a suburb of Philadelphia, to participate in Saturday’s Shelter Island 5K Run/Walk for Women’s Cancers. The former Greenporter was determined to do her part in fighting the disease that once threatened her life.

Her presence was her statement to those struggling today that they are not alone.

The 5K is a race in which returning participants take pride in their ability to exceed their previous times, and even more pride to land among the top racers.

But without exception, they were quick to talk about their own reason for participating, focusing on either their own battles or those waged by relatives or friends who have fought cancers and won, or succumbed to the disease.

It was a family affair for Shelter Island Fire Department Chief Daniel Rasmussen and his daughter Danielle, 15, and son Joseph, 13. Chief Rasmussen was running in honor of his mother-in-law, Katherine Petersen, and his children dedicated their race to “Grammy.” Ms. Petersen beat cancer, but succumbed later to an infection.

Derek Harris lost his wife Liz to cancer. He credits Sue Binder with organizing Team Lizmo of close to 40 people who took honors for the largest team at the race.

Her son and daughter are both nurses and their caring for patients has been her inspiration, she said.

Race founder and director Mary Ellen Adipietro, in her 25th year helming the race, said about $47,000 was raised to be split in half between the North Fork Breast Health Coalition and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital.

Another $4,000 was raised through a raffle conducted on behalf of Lucia’s Angels, an organization formed in the wake of the passing from breast cancer of Lucia Terzi Bagan.

Ms. Adipietro was among Lucia’s friends who helped care for her children and provided support for her. They wanted to ensure that other patients could receive the same support they gave to Lucia.

Wendy Case was onsite, not running but raising money to support her effort to crochet caps for cancer patients. The 49-year Shelter Island resident started making shawls and blankets for ill patients in hospitals, but when the pandemic surfaced, the hospitals couldn’t allow the items to be brought to patients.

Ms. Case pivoted and began making the caps so she could get them to cancer patients through various groups. Her effort has been inspired by her son and daughter-in-law, both working as nurses, and the death from breast cancer of her grandmother many years ago.

There are so many stories from survivors, relatives and friends. Few would say their lives have been untouched by cancer either as a survivor or because someone close to them has been a victim of a disease that knows no boundaries.

Last year’s 5K was run through rain with a tent in the parking lot of the Sunset Beach Hotel. But the word heard most often this year was “perfect.”

If there was a touch of coolness early Saturday morning, by race time sunshine prevailed. The only relief came in some shady areas along the course. Julian Mardoyan-Smyth, 31, said it was a bit warm but the shady areas enabled him to pick up his pace and he finished the course in 19:55.15.

“Beautiful” was the word that rolled off the tongues of many participants as they finished the course.

Harry Shulman 67, noted the course was “a little hilly,” but “really pretty,” adding, “I would definitely do it again.”