A torrent of hurricane relief: Shelter Island Lions event draws generous support

The Shelter Island Lions Club had a highly successful fundraiser at its annual Scallop Dinner. (Credit: Charity Robey)

The idea of helping people who suffered from the back-to-back hurricanes, Helene and Milton, came from the most recent Board meeting of the Shelter Island Lions Club.

It was voted that the proceeds from the upcoming Scallop Dinner on Oct. 20 would go entirely to relief efforts for the victims of these two recent disasters.

Thanks to the Shelter Island community, the 68th annual Lions Scallop fundraising dinner was a great success. A total of 185 dinners were served at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club this past Sunday evening.

In total, just over $6,000 was collected at the dinner, including the net proceeds from those meals, money collected as direct contributions, plus the proceeds of the 50/50 raffle collections. That amount, plus any contributions from people who could not attend the dinner will be sent to the Lions Club International Foundation Disaster Relief fund specifically designated to help victims of both Helene and Milton.

If you still wish to contribute, your donation will be put to good use. Please forward whatever you can afford in a check to:

Shelter Island Lions Disaster Relief Fund, P.O. Box 760, Shelter Island, NY 11964