CAST conducting a Shelter Island coat drive: School accepting donations

Shelter Island School will accept coats, jackets, scarves and gloves for those in need. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

CAST (Center for Advocacy, Support & Transformation), which makes regular visits to the Island to bring fresh food to Islanders in need is conducting a coat drive until the end of the month to help residents of all ages to stay warm this winter.

CAST says it will accept “gently used coats, jackets, scarves and gloves to help our neighbors in need.”

The clothes can be dropped off at Shelter Island School during regular school hours.