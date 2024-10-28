Featured Story

Weather Service: Sunny skies on Shelter Island for Monday, Oct. 28

By Ambrose Clancy

October dawn. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Today, Monday, Oct. 28, the beginning of the work week and the last week in October, will be another bright autumn day on Shelter Island.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there will be plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 59 degrees.

The wind will be out of the north at 6 to 10 mph, shifting to the east this afternoon.

Tonight, the NWS is calling for clear skies with a low around 46 degrees. The wind will be from the southeast at 7 to 9 mph.

