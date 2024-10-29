Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 29, 2024

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

On Oct. 21, James P. Lenzer, 63, of Shelter Island was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic incident involving an allegedly intoxicated male who was threatening to harm others within the residence. The defendant was held overnight and arraigned before Southold Town Justice Court, where he was released on his own recognizance and directed to return at a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.

SUMMONSES AND ACCIDENT

On Oct. 18, Jean Sebastian Brettes of Shelter Island was attempting to make a left turn onto North Ferry Road from Smith Street when he failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Alvaro D. Alvizures Giron of Shelter Island, causing damage to both vehicles. Damage exceeded $1,000. Mr. Brettes was issued a ticket for failure to yield. The second driver received a summons for operating in violation of restrictions.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A sailboat was reported listing in Coecles Harbor on Oct. 18. The investigating officer found the boat resting on the bottom due to low tide. On Oct. 23 a caller reported a dock in Silver Beach was falling apart, stating he had previously recovered pieces of the dock drifting nearby and was concerned about navigation hazards. An officer confirmed there was not a current hazard to navigation and referred the complaint to the Dock Inspector in the Building Department. Floats were reported moored in West Neck Harbor on Oct. 24, in violation of the Town Code.

OTHER REPORTS

Property was reported missing from outside a Center residence on Oct. 18. Police taught the 10th Grade DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Lesson 2 on Opioids and Prescription Drugs on Oct. 18 at the school. Two large green Mack trucks were reported driving at approximately 50 mph by a Hay Beach caller on the 18th. The caller had no further information but wanted it documented. Police investigated a report of a light on in a chapel attached to a Hay Beach residence on Oct. 18; everything was secure.

Possible gun shots in the area of Ram Island Drive on Oct. 19 proved to be skeet shooting on the beach. Following noise complaints in West Neck on the 19th, amplified music was turned down.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in the Center on Oct. 20, with no violations; radar enforcement in the Heights and Cartwright on the 23rd, with no violations. In line with an investigation, officers met with individuals on Oct. 21 to discuss possible police assistance. A DASH Mobile Crisis Team (Diagnostic, Assessment, and Stabilization Hub )responded to a police request to interview a person on the 21st.

Police vehicles led a farewell parade of Shelter Island Fire Department and Shelter Island Emergency Medical Service vehicles for World War II veteran George Strom, through the Center on Thursday, Oct. 24. Police responded to a landlord-tenant dispute on the 24th.

In other reports: Police assisted with traffic for the 5K race; returned property; performed court duty; conducted a well-being check; conducted Lunch with a Police Officer at the high school; and assisted with traffic duty at the site of a disabled vehicle.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Two dogs at large were reported on Oct. 18 in Cartwright. The Animal Control Officer (ACO) called the owner to retrieve them. An injured deer in HiLo was dispatched by an officer on the 18th; the Highway Department was notified for removal. Two dogs were reported at large running past a house in Cartwright on the 18th. The ACO was unable to contact the owner; the finder was able to get the dogs home. A swan reported in distress in Shorewood on Oct. 19 swam away when the ACO approached.

Police helped lift a sick dog who’d had a seizure into a vehicle in Silver Beach on Oct. 20 and referred the owner to an emergency veterinary clinic in Riverhead. A dog reported at large in the Center on the 20th was retrieved by the owner as the ACO arrived. The ACO retrieved a raccoon that had fallen from a tree in Dering Harbor and could not walk on Oct. 21. The raccoon was brought to the Wildlife Rescue Center. The ACO searched for a missing dog on the 22nd; the dog returned home on its own. An injured buck reported in a Menantic yard on Oct. 24 was dispatched and reported to the Shelter Island Highway Department for removal.

ALARMS

Police confirmed a Silver Beach residence was secure after a kitchen alarm was activated on Oct. 20. An alarm at a Center residence on the 21st was activated by construction work.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to two cases on Oct. 19, one on the 21st, two on Oct. 22, and one on Oct. 23 and 24, transporting five patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused transport to the hospital. One person was transported to Southampton Hospital after Emergency Medical Services responded on Oct. 20.