Shelter Island Country Club report: Putting another season in the books

The Shelter Island Country Club clubhouse at Goat Hill. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

This season at the Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) is officially over, and what better way to end the year, than with a membership party.

This year, similar to other years, included a membership meeting, as our Board of Trustees explained everything the club accomplished in 2024, and what to expect next year. Afterward, food and drinks were provided by the 1901 Grill.

First to address the membership was Club President Linda Springer. Linda thanked the members for a great golf season and explained how the club took the initiative to keep the Pro-Shop open until 8 p.m. for part of the summer.

“It’s a privilege to have a membership when you can go to the course after a long day of work, or after driving out from the city, and still be able to rent a cart, and play nine, or even eighteen holes of golf before sunset,” Linda said.

The biggest highlight though, was that the membership rates will not be increased for the 2025 season, and as a bonus, early bird rates will be offered before the season starts. More information will be accessible on the club’s website — shelterislandcc.org — and will be emailed to the membership in the next few weeks. Next, Superintendent of Highways/Commissioner of Public Works Ken Lewis Jr. discussed the improvements being made to the club. Ken, while not on the Board of Trustees, has played a vital role in the improvements of the course this year, which motivated the Board to ask him to speak during the meeting.

Ken was able to speak on accomplishments this year, and future goals for the upcoming season. This year, the club received all new cart paths, on nearly every path on the course, and made safety improvements all around the clubhouse.

Next season, there are plans in place to begin leveling out the tee boxes, extend the net at the driving range, extend the split-rail fence next to the first hole green, all along the first hole, and make more improvements to the clubhouse, including new floors inside the kitchen, and a new oven/stovetop.

At the end of the financial meeting, Club Treasurer Jim Buckland discussed revenue and expenses. One of the largest expenses this year was keeping the Pro-Shop open for so many hours. Jim explained that, “This decision was something the board dedicated themselves to doing this year. Was it the most profitable? No. However, our nonprofit course is purposed to serve our membership, and being able to play golf while there’s still light out.”

On the Golf Committee, Brett Surerus, Tim Sheehan, and Linda Springer addressed an array of topics. First, the Junior Golf Program this year was the largest ever, with 40 golfers attending every week. The greens around the course have been in pristine condition, all year long. And lastly, tournaments this year were successful, but highlighted room for improvement. The member-guest tournament raised nearly $2,000 for the club and was well attended.

On the Pro-Shop, Karen Gibbs and Ginny Gibbs explained everything the shop accomplished this year. Working in the shop were Manager Laurie Eckart, Assistant Manager Matt Minikel, and 12 other shop employees. This year, with extended hours of the shop, it took a lot of people to fill the hours throughout the week, but the staff worked hard to accommodate guests and members alike all season long.

New apparel was added to the shop, and the Pro-Shop will be attending the Dec. 7, St. Nicholas Fair at St. Mary’s Church. Apparel and memberships will be sold.

Wrapping up, Jim Gereghty spoke to the advertising efforts the club is making, as well as new championship plaques from the last few years, that haven’t been updated. The new plaque will be installed in the clubhouse before the start of the 2025 season.

A new Senior Division has been added in the flights, which hasn’t been seen in previous seasons. As for golf in the winter, members and guests are encouraged to walk the course, with the honor box available outside the Pro-Shop window.

However, the greens will be closed off soon to prevent damage over the winter and temporary flags will be installed for members to still be able to play.

Overall, this year at the SICC was one of improvement, dedication, and rewarding golf. The Board, Highway Department, and volunteers will continue to improve the course over the off-season, and we look forward to seeing you in the spring of 2025.