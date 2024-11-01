Shelter Island residents to get say on proposed Town budget: Public hearing set for Nov. 6

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Weeks of searching for ways to cut spending and increase revenues have produced a 2025 Shelter Island budget proposal expected to increase taxes by 7.2%.

That represents a 3% drop from the 10.2% hike projected at the end of September by Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams who at the time announced that such an increase was unacceptable.

In a year beset by inflation, with a Town Board locked into contractual agreements, rising health care insurance premiums, and a need to take another small step in staff salaries to catch up with what neighboring town staffers earn, it has not been an easy task.

Bringing the initial budget down has required a number of spending cuts and increases in expected revenues. There’s also potential for grant money to tackle some projects instead of raising tax money to pay for them.

There is still money already awarded to the Town originally earmarked for a septic system for several Center public buildings. That project hasn’t moved forward, but the supervisor said it can be redirected toward work to provide a water system in those buildings.

A number of changes were previously reported and there are some open issues with an examination on some salaries.

At the top of the list on salaries was a proposal by Councilman Albert Dickson to freeze Town Board members’ salaries. Ms. Brach-Williams resisted, and was joined by Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen. The supervisor said leaders of the Democratic and Republican parties had requested increases in an effort to attract young candidates to the job.

She also noted the Island pays less than Town Board members earn in neighboring communities adding that the raises at $46,700, or about 3.7% — the same percentage increases as most staff members will see in 2025 — still leave members with significantly less pay than other towns pay.

Ms. Larsen will earn $6,700 more for the additional work as deputy supervisor. Ms. Brach-Williams’ salary will increase from $100,662 to $104,400.

To retain first-rate employees, the Town Board is reverting to a previous payment based on a percentage of salary an employee demonstrates for work above and beyond an assignment. The current system awards $1,000 after five years of employment from longevity pay that never amounted to much even many years into their tenure.

Under the system that has existed, an employee gets only $1,000 extra after five years of employment. It raised slightly at 10, 15 and 20 years, but was still relatively low.

Accordingly, the Town Board has reverted to a percentage system that had been in place years ago.

Longevity pay should represent more than an employee doing his or her job, Ms. Brach-Williams said. It should represent taking on work not previously assigned that expands an employee’s role. Those who stay for years traditionally do expand their roles and accordingly should see boosts in pay, she said. She also noted she has spoken to the Town’s labor counsel.

A request for such pay came from Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg who, in addition to his full-time employment with the Police Department, is part-time Emergency Medical Services Director.

He argued he saves the Town money because his benefits come through his role with the Police Department and he runs the EMS team efficiently and effectively. Ms. Brach-Williams said the decision not to provide the longevity pay is unrelated to the job he does as EMS Director, but complies with the law.

At the same time, she said there would still be some adjustments in salaries based on employees who have demonstrated exemplary work beyond what was expected of them.

Still not secured, but anticipated, is a contribution from Stony Brook to share in the cost of paramedics to render around the clock advanced life support services on the Island. Initially, when the Town first hired paramedics, Stony Brook paid half the cost.

With the expansion to full coverage, the cost became $431,250. Det. Sgt. Thilberg said he anticipates the Stony Brook contribution will remain at the level it was when the program at half-time coverage was instituted. That’s expected to leave the Town paying 75% of the cost instead of a 50-50 split.

Police Chief Jim Read made the case for not cutting his department’s budget, maintaining it contains no fat and, if a line item ends up being slightly less than the budget allows, he can move the money to another line where more money than allotted is needed.

The only cut Ms. Brach-Williams had made was for $6,000 from the line for boat gas and oil and the chief said that was acceptable since if prices were to soar, he believed he could find the extra money for that purpose from other lines.

He let the Town Board know he expects to be seeking money in 2026 for body cams for his officers. The supervisor said she would see if there might be grant money available for that purpose.

At last Thursday’s budget workshop, plans called for working out a contract with the Shelter Island Historical Society that would spell out services being provided to the Town. It remains unclear if that has been worked out but the latest version of the budget lists no money for the Historical Society.

The supervisor announced an intent to discuss salary issues with some employees and it is unclear whose salary might be raised or lowered since that was an issue for an executive session. Accordingly, there could be some minor adjustments to the draft by the time of the public hearing.

Mr. Dyett, who said he values the Historical Society and the role it plays in the community, thinks a clear contract needs to spell out what the traditional $15,000 would cover in direct services to the Town. If it’s meant to simply be a contribution, that would raise a question about why Mashomack Preserve and Sylvester Manor don’t receive similar stipends.

A public hearing on the budget proposal is slated for Nov. 6 at 1:02 p.m. After hearing from those who participate in that hearing, the Town could make changes in the budget draft or decide to adopt it as currently written. The Town Board will be voting to adopt a 2025 budget on Nov. 19.