Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Nov. 2, 2024

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

Rickardo D. Cummings, 26, of Bellport was arrested on Oct. 28 subsequent to a verbal altercation at a residence and charged with harassment in the 2nd degree. He was released on a desk appearance ticket, directing him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

Mariano Carreto Gramajo of Greenport was ticketed for unlicensed operation and failure to stop at a stop sign on Oct. 25 on North Ram Island Drive.

Brian McGinniss of Aquebogue received a summons on Oct. 30 on West Neck Road for an insufficient turn signal, less than 100 feet from the corner.

ACCIDENTS

John T. Reilly of Shelter Island was driving southbound on West Neck Road on Oct. 26 when a deer ran onto the roadway and struck his vehicle, causing over $1,000 in damage.

On Oct. 30, a complainant wished to report an accident that happened on Grand Avenue on Oct. 18. Police advised that a MV104a form could not be completed because the accident was not reported within 10 days. He was advised to contact the insurance company and complete a civilian MV104 form.

OTHER REPORTS

After a complainant reported a person yelling at him, police escorted that person to his residence in the Heights on Oct. 25.

Police conducted radar enforcement in the Heights on Oct. 24 and Cartwright on Oct. 26 with no violations noted. Radar enforcement was conducted in the Center on Oct. 30 with no violations.

A complainant filed a report on an incident on their property on the 25th. The 7th and 8th grades received a safety talk for their upcoming Disney trip from an officer on Oct. 25. Following a report from a Center complainant on the 25th that the Highway Department had pruned up to nine trees and vegetation in front of his residence, police advised followup with the Highway Department and advised the superintendent. A confidential drug investigation was opened on Oct. 26.

Responding to a report of an unknown person at a Center residence on Oct. 27, police advised the caller to contact a lawyer regarding marital property and residences.

A financial crime investigation was opened on the 28th. A complainant came to police headquarters on Oct. 28 to report a prior incident at Sunset Beach Restaurant.

Responding to a complaint on the 28th of a loud rooster at the rear of a Center residence, police found no rooster nor could observe any rooster making noise.

On Oct. 31, Shelter Island police provided lodging for a N.Y. State Police prisoner while awaiting arraignment.

Clothing was reported missing from a South Ferry residence on the 31st.

In other reports: Police removed an obstacle from a roadway; facilitated the opioid awareness talk; coordinated a welfare check; received a report of a lost driver’s license; documented a scam email; assisted a driver in securing her car keys; made regular patrols of the early polling location as well as the school during the volleyball game and library vote; assisted with a residence lockout; provided an escort from the North Ferry to a residence; conducted lunch with the 1st grade; provided crossing guard duty; provided a lift assist; and opened an investigation into a possible phone scam.

Officers provided a road closure and extra patrol for the Town Halloween Parade on Oct. 31.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer (ACO) alerted an owner to retrieve a dog at large in Cartwright on Oct. 24. A report of a dog running in the road in the Center was investigated on Oct. 26 and the owner contacted. The ACO searched for a dog reported at large on the 27th; the dog went home on its own. Responding to a complaint on the 28th that a neighbor’s roosters start crowing at 4:30 every morning, the ACO spoke to the neighbor, who said there is only one rooster remaining at the moment. No Town Code violations were noted.

On the 28th a Center caller reported he had four box turtles he had hatched last summer and they were sick. The ACO transported them to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons and advised the caller that wildlife belongs in the wild and should not be kept as pets. Further, it is illegal to be in possession of eastern box turtles. The ACO was unable to locate a dog reported seen at large in the Center on the 30th.

A deer stuck in netting in the Heights on the 31st could not be freed and was dispatched and removed for the Town Venison Donation Program.

ALARMS

A West Neck fire alarm was set off by shower steam on Oct. 26. Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) Chief Pelletier was on the scene to confirm there was no emergency.

An alarm on the 26th for smoke in the first floor and basement in West Neck was set off by shower steam as confirmed by SIFD on the scene.

A CO alarm was activated at a Longview residence on Oct. 27. SIFD determined there was no emergency. An alarm in Shorewood on the 29th was accidentally set off by a carpenter.

An alarm was set off in a Shorewood residence on the 29th by flooding in the basement from a leak. The responding officer waited for SIFD assistance to turn off the main water valve due to the high water.

A residential alarm in Ram Island was set off accidentally on Oct. 31.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Town Emergency Medical Services responded to a case on Oct. 27 and transported a patient to Southampton Hospital. A case on Oct. 28 did not require transport. SITEMS responded to cases on Oct. 29 and 31 and transported two patients to Eastern Long Island Hospital.