Election meals featured around Shelter Island: Churches welcome all on Election Eve and Day

A past Election eve dinner at St. Mary’s, a place for good food and a great meeting place for Islanders of all ages. (Reporter file)

As the long and divisive election season comes to a close, the Island’s churches are hosting community meals to bring Islanders together.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will hold a Sauerbraten Dinner on Election Eve, Monday, Nov. 4, at 5:30 p.m.

The menu features beef, red cabbage, spaetzle, a vegetable and German dessert. Beer and wine are included. Eat-in or takeout. $50 for adults, $25 for children.

Continuous seatings from 5:30 on. For reservations, call: 631-749-0770.

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church will host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu features Manhattan and New England Clam Chowder, made with Shelter Island’s finest clams; grilled cheese sandwiches, hot dogs; drinks and desserts, at $15 per person.

Pints of chowder will also be available for purchase. All are welcome.