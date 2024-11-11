Shelter Island Veterans to be honored today

Helping hands. Islanders gathered at the Legion to celebrate a past Veterans Day. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi).

Veterans Day ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 in front of the Community Center. In honor of living and deceased veterans who have served in the military, the public will be welcomed with an invocation and addresses.

Commander Michael Mundy and students will raise the flag, followed by the Shelter Island School Choir singing the national anthem.

The Legion will host a Veterans Day Dinner, from 5 to 7 p.m. The tickets are $20 each. There are 100 tickets available. The menu will include pulled pork, pulled chicken, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, and assorted desserts.

A cash bar will be available from 4 p.m. Email [email protected] for tickets.