Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 15, 2024

(Reporter file photo)

DEMOCRACY IN ACTION

To the Editor:

On the cover of last week’s Reporter, there’s a picture of Ashley, the young woman who voted for the first time. I’m writing to thank Susan Binder, my mom, who made that moment possible.

My mom volunteered at the polls for the first time. She received a brief training on procedures and voter rights and then spent all Election Day helping her fellow Americans participate in our democracy.

As her long day of volunteering was wrapping up, she noticed Ashley at the check-in table. She knew Ashley and was proud to see her there.

My mom looked away and when she turned back, Ashley was gone. She walked over to the check-in table and asked the other volunteers, “Where did that young woman go?” to which they responded, “She’s not registered at this polling place, so we turned her away.”

My mom knew Ashley had the right to vote and with the polls closing soon, Ashley would not make it to another polling location in time. She raced outside and told Ashley to come back in.

The two of them went to the coordinator so Ashley could fill out a provisional ballot. A provisional ballot can be used when someone’s registration status is unclear. Ashley handed her provisional ballot to the coordinator, officially voting for the first time!

Being a first-time voter can be intimidating; walking into a big open room, there are serious people sitting at tables with clipboards or tablets. You hope you registered correctly and don’t break any laws (this is always a serious concern of mine).

I’m so proud of my mom for advocating for and encouraging Ashley so she can vote with confidence for many years to come.

My mom asked her, “Ashley, when someone votes for the first time we clap for them. Can we clap for you?”

Ashley smiled at my mom, “I would like that.”

KATY BINDER, Shelter Island

PRESERVING AND SHARING

To the Editor:

I, along with three Shelter Island Historical Society Board members and community supporters attended the public Town budget hearing on Nov. 6, 2024. As requested by the Town Board, I presented an invoice for archival services rendered in 2024 and a draft contract for future services to maintain documents and other records the Town placed in our care in 2010.

A resident at the hearing made inaccurate statements about the Society that need to be corrected. The individual claimed that the Historical Society raises millions of dollars a year and should not be reimbursed by the Town for services rendered.

If only that were true!

Our annual operating budget is under $500,000. Every dollar we raise supports our operating costs, our collections, educational programs and exhibits. There is no extra stash of money. The generosity of many Shelter Islanders is at the heart of our support. Their donations allow us to fulfill to our mission as stated:

The Shelter Island Historical Society collects and preserves the artifacts, records and stories that define the island’s unique history. We welcome and connect our community by exploring our shared history through exhibits, research, educational programs and performances.

We are extraordinarily grateful to our many volunteers (more than 100) and our financial supporters who are often one and the same.

The Shelter Island Historical Society will continue to host our Farmers Market, provide exhibits of our collections and educational programs, foster research and present community events regardless of the Town Board’s decision to continue to fund our services to preserve Town documents.

We invite everyone on the Island to visit us at the Shelter Island History Center, tour our exhibits in the Havens House and meet our archivist. We are, and will continue to be, dedicated to preserving and sharing the Island’s remarkable history.

NANETTE LAWRENSON, Executive Director, Shelter Island Historical Society

RESTORING AND SHARING

To the Editor:

Last week’s article, “Scallop season opens with a whimper,” confirmed the unwelcome news of yet another year of dismal Peconic bay scallop harvests.

Keith Reda made what I deem to be unfortunate comments about ongoing restoration efforts: “I think we should stop trying to help because we are obviously not doing the right thing … maybe we should just quit meddling.”

As a scientist who has worked diligently for more than 35 years to restore Peconic Bay scallop populations and fisheries, I feel the need to weigh in and provide historical context. After brown tide algal blooms wiped out our scallops in 1995, commercial harvests were on life support for 12 years. During this time, no active plantings were being conducted.

Even without brown tides, scallop populations didn’t recover on their own. In 2006, using a science-based restoration strategy, our team at Cornell Cooperative Extension and Long Island University began planting millions of hatchery-reared scallops, born from wild Peconic scallop parents.

As a direct result, commercial scallop harvests climbed to over 107,000 pounds of meats in 2017 and 2018 – 32 times the average annual harvest prior to the start of our restoration.

This represents the most successful scallop restoration effort in all of North America – ever. This is documented in peer-reviewed scientific articles, published in top-tier journals. Had it not been for our restoration efforts, it is very likely the increased harvests and economic boon to baymen, and fish markets, after 2006 would not have occurred.

Scientific investigations by our group and researchers at Stony Brook University have uncovered the reasons for scallop die-offs that have happened each year since 2019: a combination of disease and climate change.

Now, we’re working to use this knowledge to work towards a solution. We’re not “meddling” — we’re using proven strategies, striving to restore Peconic Bay scallop fisheries — yet again.

STEPHEN TETTLEBACH, Cutchogue

PLACE OF HONOR

To the Editor:

I would like to commend the leadership and the young ladies of the Shelter Island Girl Scouts for sending me their lovely Veteran’s Day “Thank you for your service” letter.

It certainly brought a smile to my face. I promptly hung it on the front of my refrigerator (a place of honor). I continue to smile each time I see it there. It will stay there until it is too yellow to read. Please accept my “thank you” to all of you.

JOHN D’AMATO, Shelter Island

THANK YOU, SHELTER ISLAND

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the Shelter Islanders who supported me, gave me guidance, shared their opinions (positive and negative), and voted. For those who did not support me, I will work hard to earn your trust and confidence.

Over the past few weeks, I have had the pleasure of “holding shop” at the Islander and hearing from the community during the “Coffee and Conversation” gatherings. It has been informative and enjoyable to run into old friends, meet new people and hear different opinions about what this island needs. There is something about the Islander’s warm and homey atmosphere that promotes genuine conversation.

So I have decided to continue these listening sessions during my tenure as a Town Board member and will be publicizing the dates and times. The next one will be this Thursday, Nov. 14, and again next week on November 21 at 10 a.m.

The democratic process isn’t always easy, but it’s the best way to ensure that all voices are heard. I’m hoping that any and all of you will stop by to share your concerns along with suggestions on the best ways to address them.

Many of the best ideas come straight from the community. I look forward to hearing from you.

GORDON GOODING, Councilman-elect, Town of Shelter Island

KEN LEWIS AND THE TOWN BOARD

To the Editor:

Re: Julie Lane’s article about Ken Lewis (“Anger toward Highway supe from some Islanders: Ken Lewis defends his actions,” Nov. 7).

I thought the article was well written. I do however believe the headline of the article doesn’t reflect the true concerns of the community.

Mr. Lewis is making flawed decisions but he is not doing it alone. The frustration in the community leans heavily toward the atrocious behavior of the Town Board. A board that is stonewalling and showing a complete disregard for public concerns. The tactics of this administration are to ignore the general public and refuse to answer the people who present concerns.

This is a breach of ethical governance. An illegitimate exercise of power. This board was voted in to work for the people, not against them.

Mr. Lewis and the Town Board are destroying long-held agreements designed to protect the citizens of this community, and refusing to address the public on this issue. As well as refusing to address the citizens who attended multiple Town meetings and brought a petition of over 500 signatures to Town Hall.

There have been a lot of excuses to defend this breach of ethics, such as pretending safety issues, pretending more convenience management, and claims of progress.

I believe in progress — technologies progress, science progress, and humanity must progress too, but unethical behavior is not progress and should not parade itself as such.

K.D. HURST, Shelter Island