Shelter Island Reporter photo quiz, Nov.16, 2024. What and Where is That?

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Last week’s photo (see below) of the beautiful gazebo, fooled a few folks.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Roger McKeon was sure it was a gazebo overlooking Smith Cove, and Samantha Gilbert thought the same. Ed Hydeman wrote to say that it’s the gazebo on the grounds of Camp Quinipet.

Sorry, sorry, and sorry.

Nancy Green had it right: “Dering Harbor gazebo. Shucks, that was easy.” For you, Nancy, for sure.

It was no mystery to Mary Walker, either, who wrote to us with some information about the structure that graces the corner of Nicoll and Sylvester Roads.

Mary, a long-time resident of Dering Harbor, told us that the gazebo — from the word “gaze” and the Latin ebo, “I shall” — along with the path leading to it, was a gift long ago from Alice Fiske to the Village of Dering Harbor.

Later, Mary said, when Ken Tropin bought the property and razed an old structure, she asked him if he would spare the gazebo, which was in poor shape. He agreed and it was fixed up and brought back to its original condition.

In May 2023, the Village Board passed a resolution thanking Mr. Tropin for donating the cost of repairs to the gazebo.

“It’s for all the residents of the Village to enjoy,” Mary said.