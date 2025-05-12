Sniffing out a Shelter Island discovery

(Credit: Abby Lawless)

Max is an 8-year-old Cardigan Corgi who loves walking the beaches with Abby Lawless several times a week.

Recently the two friends discovered creature from the deep washed up on the beach at the foot of Menhaden Lane. A fisherman and another dog walker confirmed that the fish was a sturgeon, an ancient species swimming in the sea and fresh water long before the dinosaurs made an appearance.

“I’m always looking for plastic debris at the edge of the surf when I discovered it,” Abby told us. “Max joined in and had his sniff — luckily he’s not the kind of dog that rolls in dead fish!”

Abby reported the find to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.